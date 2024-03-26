The rumor mill was spinning out of control when it came down to the Michigan football program all offseason.

During the transition from Jim Harbaugh to Sherrone Moore, the internet would have you believe that the entire team would be transferring away from the program and the NCAA would leave the program decimated in its wake.

Neither event happened despite some other programs' best efforts.

Sources told Maize & Blue Review that significant tampering happened during the initial portal window opening upon Harbaugh's departure which included NIL tampering, inducements and other things were offered to multiple players on the roster.

However, the players decided to stay.

"I just feel like there’s always going to be rumors,” Graham said. “Michigan’s where I want to be. Michigan’s where I’ve been for the past two years. I’m comfortable here, I wanted to stay with all the guys that we went through battles with. So that’s whag it all came down to, the teammates I’ve played with. The program’s in good hands with Coach Moore.”

While it may never fully shut down the rumors, the spring portal opening in April will be another chance for Sherrone Moore to show that he can keep a roster intact.