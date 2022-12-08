Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith has pleaded down to a misdemeanor charge for unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle. The announcement comes one week after news broke that Smith was facing a felony charge for carrying a concealed weapon.

The initial arrest of Smith happened in October but charges were not officially filed until Wednesday, December 1st.

The Michigan staff has allowed the judicial process to run its course while continuing to let Smith play.

"I have respect for our judicial process and with that respect brings confidence that a fair and just resolution is forthcoming," Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said in a statement. "Mazi’s character and the trust that he has earned over the past four years will continue to be considered throughout the process."

Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel has stated that Smith will continue to participate with the program, which should remain the expectation as the Wolverines prepare for their Fiesta Bowl matchup against TCU.