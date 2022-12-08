Mazi Smith Pleads Down To Misdemeanor Charge
Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith has pleaded down to a misdemeanor charge for unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle. The announcement comes one week after news broke that Smith was facing a felony charge for carrying a concealed weapon.
The initial arrest of Smith happened in October but charges were not officially filed until Wednesday, December 1st.
The Michigan staff has allowed the judicial process to run its course while continuing to let Smith play.
"I have respect for our judicial process and with that respect brings confidence that a fair and just resolution is forthcoming," Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said in a statement. "Mazi’s character and the trust that he has earned over the past four years will continue to be considered throughout the process."
Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel has stated that Smith will continue to participate with the program, which should remain the expectation as the Wolverines prepare for their Fiesta Bowl matchup against TCU.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram