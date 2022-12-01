The University of Michigan have released a statement in response to the news of defensive lineman Mazi Smith being charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

The initial arrest of Smith happened in October but charges were not officially filed until Wednesday.

Athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement that Smith will continue to participate with the program.

"We are aware of the charge against Mazi from a traffic stop back in October," Manuel said in a statement. "Mazi was honest, forthcoming and cooperative from the very beginning and is a tremendous young man. He is not and never has been considered a threat to the University or community.

"Based on the information communicated to us, we will continue to allow the judicial process to play out. Mazi will continue to participate as a member of the team."

Head coach Jim Harbaugh echoed Manuel's sentiments about Smith's character.

"I have respect for our judicial process and with that respect brings confidence that a fair and just resolution is forthcoming," Harbaugh said in a statement. "Mazi’s character and the trust that he has earned over the past four years will continue to be considered throughout the process."

Stick with Maize & Blue Review for more on this developing story.