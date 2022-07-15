MBR Exclusive: Phil Steele on Michigan QB competition

True freshman J.J. McCarthy would see action in Michigan's first game against Western Michigan , and it didn't take long for the Illinois native to introduce himself to the college football world.

Last spring, then-sophomore Cade McNamara was named the starting quarterback by the Michigan coaching staff.

Steele is right that McNamara was accurate and smart with the football. The term "game manager" gets thrown around a lot, but with Cade it's more about aggression and risk. While he did post a high completion rate, the vast majority of his passes were behind the line of scrimmage or to a receiver in the flat on his throwing side.

"I think McNamara really proved himself," Steele said. "When you look at McCarthy, he is a guy that's bigger. He's got the stronger arm, he's more mobile, he's got everything you want but Cade McNamara just flat out proved it last year what a winner he was with the great season, hitting 64%."

In an interview with Maize & Blue Review's Dennis Fithian , college football analyst Phil Steele says this battle is about what Cade has done and what J.J. could do.

With the rising sophomore back to full strength, a true quarterback battle is set to take place this fall in Ann Arbor.

Fast forward to 2022, weeks before fall camp, and Michigan is not naming a starter. This is more the norm for Jim Harbaugh, who encourages competition as a way to improve all players involved. The battle had some water thrown on it this spring as McCarthy was limited due to rehab from a shoulder injury.

McCarthy's reps increased steadily throughout the season, and they also came in more crucial moments. He was not simply a backup who saw the field in blowouts, he was part of the offensive game plan.

McNamara makes most of his reads pre-snap. He tends to go after his first read or the check down. The argument is that he lets Michigan's playmakers make plays. Something Steele says is all Michigan wants.

"Michigan doesn't require its quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards or 30 touchdowns a year to be successful. They've got their run game to rely on. A very good quarterback running the offense got them to the playoff last year. How do you go against a guy like that?"

The argument gets interesting around McNamara's consistency in protecting the ball versus McCarthy's talent.

McNamara had only two INTs on the season heading into the game with Ohio State but would throw one against the Buckeyes and Iowa and two in the CFP matchup against Georgia, finishing with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions on the year. So while McNamara gets the benefit of the perception that he is safer with the ball, that is the same TD/INT ratio as McCarthy, who finished the year with 5TD and 2INT, albeit in far less action.

McCarthy also posted a higher yard per attempt average than McNamara, a higher QB rating, and of course, was a bigger threat in the run game.

"You've got a guy like J.J. McCarthy sitting behind him who is quite an interesting option, maybe a little bit more talented."

McCarthy's ability to harness the talent and find a balance will be the key to him challenging McNamara in the fall. It isn't fair to assume JJ has improved, but Cade can not. He also has been working on his game and trying to improve. That's the value of competition.

One thing Steele said I don't think will be an issue, however.

"It's a delicate balance nowadays with the transfer portal. It seems like every time one quarterback is named the full-fledged starter, the backup ends up leaving and going someplace else."

He's not wrong, this is a common occurrence, but it won't be a problem with McNamara and McCarthy. Michigan is fortunate to have not just a proven winner and talented phenom in the QB room but two players who are leaders for the program. Both knew what the situation would be like in 2022.

If McNamara didn't want to continue to share snaps or risk losing his job to McCarthy, he could have transferred this offseason and would have found plenty of suitors.

If McCarthy didn't want to risk another season potentially playing limited snaps, he could have transferred. He would not have faced a shortage of interested teams as a former five-star recruit.

Do I think both players will be on the team in 2023? Absolutely not.

Do I think the competition this season and the eventual decision could lead to one of the players leaving the program midseason? Also, absolutely not.

Steele nails what this battle is about and why it will be a tough decision for the coaching staff.

Do you bench your proven winner? Continue to use your super talented sophomore in limited action? Or adapt to a balanced two-QB system that comes with its risks and challenges?

Steele says Michigan has the best offensive line in the country again this year and called their receiving corps "tremendous."

The truth is, this isn't like recent QB battles in Ann Arbor.

As Steele says, "Whoever ends up winning the starting job, they're going to do outstanding."