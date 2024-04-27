Michigan captain and legend Michael Barrett is heading to the NFL. The former Wolverine has been taken by the Carolina Panthers with the 240th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Georgia product and former high school quarterback chose to play at Michigan in 2018 over playing QB at Georgia Tech.

As a redshirt freshman, Barrett played in 13 games, mostly contributing on special teams but getting looks at Viper.

In the Covid-shortened 2020 season, Barrett started all six games at Viper. Barrett finished third on the team with 44 tackles, two TFLs, one sack, one quarterback hurry, and one forced fumble

With Michigan transitioning to a new defense under Mike Macdonald, Barrett's Viper position no longer existed. Barrett did not transfer out, instead he reformed his body and once again worked as a special teams contributor, making only 1 start at linebacker.

In 2022, after a position change early in his career, seeing his Viper position eliminated, and battling injuries of his own, Barrett became the starting WILL linebacker on Michigan's elite defense. Barrett finished second on the team with 72 tackles including five for loss, 3.5 sacks, three pass breakups including two interceptions and two quarterback hurries.

Last season, Barrett was named a team captain. He was a leader and top contributor on Michigan's National Championship team, and best in the nation defense. Barrett finished second on the team with 65 tackles, including 3.5 for loss with 3.0 sacks, five quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two pass breakups.

Barrett finished his career the definition of a Michigan Man. No one has played more games at Michigan, as Barrett finished with the most games played (64) in program history. He is also the winningest player in program history, part of teams 61-14 from 2018-23, and appeared in 52 wins.