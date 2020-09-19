“It’s not 'just a game' to some people, especially those that are playing.”

“[I’m happy] for the guys that are playing; the coaches and players, the guys that trained so hard to put them in a position to play,” Harbaugh said. “Some have trained their whole lives.

While there’s been national debate as to whether or not there should be football this year, Harbaugh and his team have been steadfast in their willingness to play.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh checked in with ESPN’s Gameday crew Saturday morning, live from the practice field. The Wolverines had their best practice of the year after learning they’d be playing this year, Harbaugh reported, and it was clear he was ready to go.

Guys kept the faith, he noted, even when it appeared they might not have a season.

“We were practicing; we were preparing and training,” he said. “It kind of felt like a military operation, like the Navy Seals or Marines. We didn’t know when our next battle was, but we wanted to stay ready. Now we get the chance to have a season, and game on.”

There was “a lot of juice” in practice this week, he added, and a good feeling. Guys want to play, and they have amped it up.

Though the Wolverines will be playing with a revamped offense, they got a boost when redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield decided to return to the team after previously declaring for the NFL Draft. Redshirt sophomore Joe Milton will be the guy at quarterback after Dylan McCaffrey chose to opt out and transfer, and he and his teammates have been putting in the work.

“It’s just the idea of it’s better to be prepared and not have your opportunity come than having your opportunity come and not being prepared,” Harbaugh said. “Our guys were doing the training. They were lifting, doing the running, the practicing and hoping. That faith paid off, and we still have some weeks [before we] play. We’d love to be playing today, but we’re very excited we have a game coming up on Oct. 24th."

Michigan opens at Minnesota Oct. 24 and got the toughest crossover schedule in the East on paper. They’ll also host Wisconsin Nov. 14. Staying healthy is the goal now — anyone who tests positive has to sit out for three weeks per protocol.

They’re all taking it seriously, Harbaugh said.

“There have been a lot of challenges for this year, this age group,” he said. “It’s probably unprecedented in those ways. But seeing these guys really step up, the entire group … there have been some leaders forged, no question about it.

“It’s just common sense. We want to be healthy; stay healthy, take the advice and teaching we were getting social distancing. Washing your hands, wearing a mask, doing all that. Staying healthy and also the competitive edge to be out there on the field and have your opportunity to play.

“No doubt our guys have done a really good job, and they’ve got to continue to be diligent. An eight-game season, if you’re out 21 days, that will be at least three games or more. We definitely want them to stay positive, test negative and get ready to play like a Wolverine.”