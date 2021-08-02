Michigan, A Basketball School? It's Up To Jim Harbaugh To Prove Otherwise

The buzz was all about Michigan football when Jim Harbaugh arrived to take over the program seven years ago, and even the coach’s most ardent critics figured he’d have the Wolverines humming within three or four years.

In a way, they were right. It took only two before he made the program a player again on the national scene. Harbaugh seemed on track for every bit the success most figured he’d have after coming to U-M from the San Francisco 49ers, and even the rivals figured he was on his way.

Since, though, it’s been hit and miss, culminating in last year’s disappointing 2-4, pandemic-shortened record. Meanwhile, Juwan Howard has taken over for John Beilein on the basketball side and continued a great run of success, to the point that Michigan is considered one of the top hoops programs in the country.

For the last 12 years or so, in fact, the Crisler Center contingent has had it rolling. They’re at or near the top in postseason win total in the last 10 years, have won a handful of Big Ten titles (regular and postseason tourney combined), made a couple of National Championship games …

“It also has a terrific coach, one who has already beaten the odds,” New York Post columnist Zach Braziller wrote during U-M’s march to another Elite Eight this year. “A former star alum coming from the NBA can work in college. It just has to be the right person … someone willing to work and listen and learn.

