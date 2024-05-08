The University of Michigan has officially added an Executive NIL General Manager with its partnership with Altius Sports Partners.

U-M announced on Wednesday that NFL Players Association executive Terése Whitehead will officially take over the GM role within the university.

Whitehead returns to her alma mater after graduating from U-M in 1999 and was recently Vice President of Consumer Products & Strategy at NFL Players Inc. Whitehead will be tasked with leading U-M's NIL efforts to provide 'athletes with comprehensive support and resources to capitalize on their NIL opportunities.'

“Terése’s addition to our team marks a pivotal moment for Michigan Athletics, and I am excited to partner with her,” athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. “Terése is a perfect fit and uniquely qualified to lead U-M’s strategy thanks to her impressive sports background in marketing, licensing, brand development, and partnerships and her experience across agency, league, and team settings to tailor tremendous revenue-generating opportunities for teams and individual athletes. Through this joint venture with Altius Sports Partners, I am confident that Terése will quickly navigate the shifting NIL landscape to empower and positively position our student-athletes.”

With its partnership with Altius, Whitehead was recruited by ASP to work directly with the university to be the point of contact between the two parties as well as NIL stakeholders across the country.

She will also be responsible for designing NIL initiatives, raising awareness and collaborating with the athletic department, among other responsibilities.

"Returning to the University of Michigan feels like a homecoming where my passion for sports and advocacy began,” Whitehead said in a statement. “My entire sports marketing journey has equipped me with invaluable experience, particularly in leveraging the individual and group NIL rights of professional athletes. Now, alongside Altius Sports Partners, I’m eager to apply that insight to empower U-M athletes in navigating the evolving landscape of NIL. Our goal is clear: support every stakeholder, elevate Michigan's NIL initiatives, and shape futures both on and off the field. I’m committed to making a lasting impact, ensuring every Wolverine student-athlete feels supported, informed, and empowered to seize opportunities ahead.”