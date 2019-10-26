The University of Michigan announced this morning, in a statement, that U-M and Notre Dame will meet again on the football field on Sept. 3, 2033 (Ann Arbor) and Sept. 2, 2034 (South Bend).

The Wolverines and Fighting Irish play tonight in their 44th meeting. The game is at Michigan Stadium in a 7:30 PM kickoff on ABC.

In an exclusive with The Wolverine for our September magazine, Michigan Director of Athletics Warde Manuel spoke about adding ND to the schedule in October this year, which is different from the traditional September meetings.

"That was the date that we had available," Manuel said. "Simple as that. As you put together any schedule, you go with dates available. That was a date that we could both make work. That's why we scheduled it that way."

U-M leads the all-time series with a record of 24-18-1 against ND. U-M is 14-7 in Ann Arbor, 9-11-1 in South Bend and is 1-0 in neutral site games.

ND has won two straight in the series, winning at Notre Dame Stadium in 2014 and 2018. Before that, U-M was winners of four out of the last five games, with wins in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2013.

This news comes a day after U-M announced future games with Hawaii and East Carolina in replacement of the home-and-home series with UCLA. U-M will play Hawaii in 2022 and East Carolina in 2023, both at Michigan Stadium.