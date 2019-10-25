U-M Cancels Future UCLA Football Series, Replaces It With ECU & Hawaii
The Michigan Wolverines' football program announced this afternoon it has cancelled its series with the UCLA Bruins, and added the East Carolina Pirates and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to its 2022 and 2023 slates, respectively, as a result.
Per U-M, the termination of the UCLA series was done to ensure a seven-game home schedule every season.
As a result of these changes, the Maize and Blue will now square off with Hawaii on Sept. 10, 2022, in what will be the fourth all-time meeting between the two schools.
The most recent occurred at U-M in the 2016 season-opener when the Wolverines won, 63-3. The Maize and Blue also traveled to Honolulu in 1986 and 1998, grabbing 27-10 and 48-17 victories, respectively.
East Carolina, meanwhile, will play at The Big House on Sept. 2, 2023, in what will be the two programs' first-ever meeting.
The dates of the two aforementioned matchups will serve in place of the cancelled UCLA series.
A showdown with the Bruins would have served as Michigan's first meeting with a Pac-12 club since defeating Colorado on Sept. 17, 2016, while the clash with the Rainbow Warriors will be the Wolverines' first duel with a Mountain West foe since taking down Air Force on Sept. 16, 2017.
The tilt with the Pirates, meanwhile, will be U-M's first with an American Athletic squad since defeating SMU last season.
Here's a closer look at each of Michigan's updated football schedules through the 2023 campaign:
2020 Football Schedule
• Sept. 5 — @ Washington
• Sept.12 — Ball State
• Sept. 19 — Arkansas State
• Sept. 26 — Wisconsin
• Oct. 3 — Penn State
• Oct. 10 — @ Michigan State
• Oct. 17 — @ Minnesota
• Oct. 24 — Purdue
• Oct. 31 — BYE WEEK
• Nov. 7 — Maryland
• Nov. 14 — @ Rutgers
• Nov. 21 — Indiana
• Nov. 28 — @ Ohio State
2021 Football Schedule
• Sept. 4 — Western Michigan
• Sept. 11 — Washington
• Sept. 18 — Northern Illinois
• Sept. 25 — Rutgers
• Oct. 2 — @ Wisconsin
• Oct. 9 — @ Indiana
• Oct. 16 — Michigan State
• Oct. 23 — BYE WEEK
• Oct. 30 — @ Nebraska
• Nov. 6 — Northwestern
• Nov. 13 — @ Penn State
• Nov. 20 — @ Maryland
• Nov. 27 — Ohio State
2022 Football Schedule
• Sept. 3 — Colorado State
• Sept. 10 — Hawaii
• Sept. 17 — STILL OPEN/BYE WEEK
• Sept. 24 — Maryland
• Oct. 1 — @ Iowa
• Oct. 8 — Penn State
• Oct. 15 — Nebraska
• Oct. 22 — @ Michigan State
• Oct. 29 — Illinois
• Nov. 5 — STILL OPEN/BYE WEEK
• Nov. 12 — Indiana
• Nov. 19 — @ Rutgers
• Nov. 26 — @ Ohio State
2023 Football Schedule
• Sept. 2 — East Carolina
• Sept. 9 — STILL OPEN/BYE WEEK
• Sept. 16 — Bowling Green
• Sept. 23 — @ Minnesota
• Sept. 30 — STILL OPEN/BYE WEEK
• Oct. 7 — Michigan State
• Oct. 14 — @ Nebraska
• Oct. 21 — Purdue
• Oct. 28 — @ Maryland
• Nov. 4 — @ Penn State
• Nov. 11 — Rutgers
• Nov. 18 — @ Indiana
• Nov. 25 — Ohio State
