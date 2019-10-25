Per U-M, the termination of the UCLA series was done to ensure a seven-game home schedule every season.

The Michigan Wolverines' football program announced this afternoon it has cancelled its series with the UCLA Bruins, and added the East Carolina Pirates and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to its 2022 and 2023 slates, respectively, as a result.

As a result of these changes, the Maize and Blue will now square off with Hawaii on Sept. 10, 2022, in what will be the fourth all-time meeting between the two schools.

The most recent occurred at U-M in the 2016 season-opener when the Wolverines won, 63-3. The Maize and Blue also traveled to Honolulu in 1986 and 1998, grabbing 27-10 and 48-17 victories, respectively.

East Carolina, meanwhile, will play at The Big House on Sept. 2, 2023, in what will be the two programs' first-ever meeting.

The dates of the two aforementioned matchups will serve in place of the cancelled UCLA series.

A showdown with the Bruins would have served as Michigan's first meeting with a Pac-12 club since defeating Colorado on Sept. 17, 2016, while the clash with the Rainbow Warriors will be the Wolverines' first duel with a Mountain West foe since taking down Air Force on Sept. 16, 2017.

The tilt with the Pirates, meanwhile, will be U-M's first with an American Athletic squad since defeating SMU last season.