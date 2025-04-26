2026 EDGE Tariq Boney commits to Michigan

Tariq Boney, a promising edge rusher from St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C., has committed to Michigan Football.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 235 pounds, Boney is a member of the 2026 recruiting class.​

According to Rivals.com, Boney holds a 5.6 rating and is ranked 62nd nationally at his position and 4th in the District of Columbia.

His commitment to Michigan comes after receiving offers from several programs, including Penn State, Auburn, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Maryland, and Virginia Tech.​

His performance has drawn comparisons to Michigan's own Josiah Stewart, known for his quickness and ability to disrupt opposing offenses.

Boney's decision to join the Wolverines was influenced by his visit to Ann Arbor, where he connected with the coaching staff and was sold on his fit in Michigan's defensive scheme.