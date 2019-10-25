Former Michigan defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen delivers strong takes on Notre Dame, weather games, Jim Harbaugh rumors and more.

Van Bergen joins senior editor John Borton to discuss at length what impact a forecast steady rain might have on the showdown between the Irish and Wolverines. Other topics involve what Michigan needs to do to right the ship and win, possible reactions to sophomore wideout Ronnie Bell, and how the Wolverines' defense might take advantage of a soggy situation.