Michigan might not be close to midseason form, but head coach Erik Bakich and his baseball team were plenty good in their opener. Redshirt senior Matt Schmidt's two-run, ninth-inning home run lifted the Wolverines to a dramatic, 4-3 win over No. 2 Vanderbilt in the season opener for both teams. Schmidt, who entered the game with six career hits, finished 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

