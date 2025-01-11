Published Jan 11, 2025
Michigan well represented in NFL playoffs
circle avatar
Trevor McCue  •  Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
Twitter
@trevormccue

Michigan Football will be well represented across NFL rosters on NFL playoff-opening weekend.

Jim Harbaugh has done it again. In his first year leading the Los Angeles Chargers, they are 11-6 and back in the playoffs after going 5-12 last season.

With him in these playoffs are a host of former Wolverines on nearly every NFL team left remaining.


Advertisement

Baltimore Ravens

- David Ojabo

Detroit Lions

- Graham Glasgow

- Aidan Hutchinson (injured)

Green Bay Packers

- Rashan Gary

- Michael Barrett

Houston Texans

- Nico Collins

- LaDarius Henderson (injured)

Kansas City Chiefs

- Mike Danna

- Josh Uche

Los Angeles Chargers

- Junior Colson

- Hassan Haskins

Los Angeles Rams

- Josh Wallace

- Blake Corum (injured)

Minnesota Vikings

- Josh Metullus

- JJ McCarthy (injured)


Philadephia Eagles

- Trevor Keegan

- Brandon Graham (injured)

Pittsburgh Steelers

- Roman Wilson (injured)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

- Ben Bredeson

Washington Commanders

- Mike Sainristil

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky