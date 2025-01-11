Michigan well represented in NFL playoffs

Michigan Football will be well represented across NFL rosters on NFL playoff-opening weekend.
Jim Harbaugh has done it again. In his first year leading the Los Angeles Chargers, they are 11-6 and back in the playoffs after going 5-12 last season.
With him in these playoffs are a host of former Wolverines on nearly every NFL team left remaining.
Baltimore Ravens
- David Ojabo
Detroit Lions
- Graham Glasgow
- Aidan Hutchinson (injured)
Green Bay Packers
- Rashan Gary
- Michael Barrett
Houston Texans
- Nico Collins
- LaDarius Henderson (injured)
Kansas City Chiefs
- Mike Danna
- Josh Uche
Los Angeles Chargers
- Junior Colson
- Hassan Haskins
Los Angeles Rams
- Josh Wallace
- Blake Corum (injured)
Minnesota Vikings
- Josh Metullus
- JJ McCarthy (injured)
Philadephia Eagles
- Trevor Keegan
- Brandon Graham (injured)
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Roman Wilson (injured)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Ben Bredeson
Washington Commanders
- Mike Sainristil
