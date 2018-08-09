Late May/early June was a hectic time for Michigan basketball fans, despite the fact that the team was coming off an appearance in the National Title game.

Then-redshirt sophomore guard Charles Matthews was contemplating whether or not he should enter the NBA draft or return to Ann Arbor for another year, while head coach John Beilein was wrestling with the notion of taking the Detroit Pistons job.

Both storylines ended in the best possible way for fans, as each Michigan Man reaffirmed his allegiance to U-M.

Matthews spoke for the first time at length this evening about his decision to return.

“I wanted to come back and compete for another national championship, and try to up my stock for next year’s draft,” he explained. “I think I’ve become a more polished player since then.

“The fact that we were so close to winning it all last year also brings me a huge source of motivation. To get that far and not win it left a sour taste in all our guys’ mouths.

"We want to get back to Monday night, and we’ll do everything we can to get there.

“Coach Beilein’s news played a big factor in my decision. He did such a great job of talking to me about his interest in them [the Pistons], and communicated very well with me the whole time.

“There was no trust lost at all — I understand this is a business, and the success he’s brought to this program has caused him think about the next level, so I wasn’t surprised.”

Unfortunately, double bypass surgery has sidelined the 65-year old Beilein for the time being, and assistant Saddi Washington has taken his place.

However, Matthews hasn’t necessarily noticed a difference.

“It actually hasn’t been that weird, because Coach Saddi has done such a great job,” the redshirt junior said. “There isn’t any less respect for our assistants, and we have a next man up mentality.

“I realty don’t focus on who’s coaching and who’s not. Saddi demands excellence, just like Coach B. does.

“We wish Beilein the best, and he’s in our prayers each and every night. We understand how we still have to do our job out here though.

“Basketball is minor compared to heart surgery. Coach B. is such a great and loving guy, and he has a big heart, so I know he’ll be fine.”

Beilein’s surgery will cause him to miss the trip to Spain later this month, where Washington will continue to serve as the interim.

The Wolverines will play three games on the overseas venture, and while winning and losing is obviously important out there, it’s often equally important for players to improve on specific areas of their game.

“I just really want to get used to being the leader of the team,” Matthews admitted. “We lost the majority of last year’s scoring, so I want to be able to have a bigger presence out there.

“I just need to be myself, because my personality is completely different than Moe [Wagner’s] and Muhammad [Ali Abdur-Rahkman’s] was last year. I need to be a leader in my own way, and play hard and get everyone involved.”

Matthews revealed that he has tried to be a leader for the Wolverines’ outstanding five-man freshmen class so far, although at the same time he doesn’t want to overwhelm them with tips and advice.

“I try to teach them as much as I can,” he noted. “I don’t want to be a burden in their ears, though, because they have so much they have to learn.

“Coach yells at them a lot too, so I don’t want to be the guy who keeps harping on them. I do teach them things I’ve learned here though.

“They’re a good group of guys. They’re confident, even though they’re still learning to play at the collegiate level. It’s our job to help them out, and I’m impressed with them so far, and love them.”