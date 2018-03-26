Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
The Loyola-Chicago Ramblers (32-5) have had a remarkable cinderella run to the Final Four.
Now, they will play Michigan with a championship game appearance on the line in San Antonio, Texas.
Based on recent coverage, you might not know much about the Ramblers besides Sister Jean, the 98-year old chaplain that travels with the squad. We're here to help you learn the names of the players that the Wolverines will face on the court.
To reach the Final Four, Loyola pulled off four straight upsets. Here are the teams it beat:
• First Round: No. 6 seed Miami (W, 64-62)
• Second Round: No. 3 seed Tennessee (W, 63-62)
• Sweet 16: No. 7 seed Nevada (W, 69-68)
• Elite Eight: No. 9 seed Kansas State (W, 78-62)
|Name
|Year — Position
|Height
|Points Per Game
|Rebounds Per Game
|Assists Per Game
|
Ben Richardson
|
Senior — G
|
6-3
|
7.0
|
3.0
|
3.9
|
Clayton Custer
|
Redshirt Junior — G
|
6-1
|
13.2
|
2.2
|
4.2
|
Marques Townes
|
Junior — G
|
6-4
|
11.2
|
3.9
|
2.5
|
Donte Ingram
|
Senior — F
|
6-6
|
11.3
|
6.3
|
1.5
|
Cameron Krutwig
|
Freshman — C
|
6-9
|
10.3
|
6.1
|
1.8
|Name
|Year — Position
|Height
|Points Per Game
|Rebounds Per Game
|Assists per Game
|
Lucas Williamson
|
Freshman — G
|
6-4
|
4.9
|
2.2
|
1.0
|
Aundre Jackson
|
Senior — F
|
6-5
|
11.0
|
3.3
|
0.9
|
Bruno Skokna
|
Sophomore — G
|
6-4
|
3.2
|
0.9
|
0.6
|
Cameron Satterwhite
|
Sophomore — G
|
6-4
|
1.8
|
1.7
|
0.9
Observations
Loyola is a very balanced team offensively. In each of its four tournament games, a different player has led the team in scoring.
The Ramblers are a stingy defensive team and have the No. 18 defense according to KenPom.com's efficiency ratings. Their offense is No. 60.
For comparison, Michigan is No. 4 defensively and No. 34 offensively.
Overall, Loyola is ranked No. 30 by KenPom and Michigan No. 7.
Loyola does not have a lot of size, but they are quick and will shoot the three. Krutwig is the only player who won't. Loyola has five players that shoot better than 39.6 percent from three: Custer, Williamson, Richardson, Custer and Townes.
Michigan will need to take advantage of its size and defend the three-point line.
Loyola-Chicago Schedule
|Opponent
|Result
|Home/Away/Neutral
|
Wright State
|
W, 84-80
|
Home
|
Eureka
|
W, 96-69
|
Home
|
UMKC
|
W, 66-56
|
Away
|
Samford
|
W, 88-67
|
Home
|
Mississippi Valley State
|
W, 63-50
|
Home
|
UNC Wilmington
|
W, 102-78
|
Neutral
|
Kent State
|
W, 75-60
|
Neutral
|
Boise State
|
L, 87-53
|
Away
|
UIC
|
W, 85-61
|
Home
|
#5 Florida
|
W, 65-59
|
Away
|
Norfolk State
|
W, 80-52
|
Home
|
Milwaukee
|
L, 73-56
|
Away
|
Missouri State
|
L, 64-59
|
Away
|
Evansville
|
W, 66-59
|
Home
|
Indiana State
|
L, 61-57
|
Home
|
Northern Iowa
|
W, 56-50
|
Away
|
Illinois State
|
W, 68-61
|
Away
|
Bradley
|
W, 81-65
|
Home
|
Southern Illinois
|
W, 79-65
|
Home
|
Valparaiso
|
W, 70-54
|
Away
|
Drake
|
W, 80-57
|
Away
|
Northern Iowa
|
W, 70-47
|
Home
|
Bradley
|
L, 69-67
|
Away
|
Missouri State
|
W, 97-75
|
Home
|
Drake
|
W, 72-57
|
Home
|
Indiana State
|
W, 75-71
|
Away
|
Valparaiso
|
W, 80-71
|
Home
|
Evansville
|
W, 76-66
|
Away
|
Southern Illinois
|
W, 75-56
|
Away
|
Illinois State
|
W, 68-61
|
Home
|
Northern Iowa
|
W, 54-50
|
Neutral
|
Bradley
|
W, 62-54
|
Neutral
|
Illinois State
|
W, 65-49
|
Neutral
|
#6 Miami
|
W, 64-62
|
Neutral
|
#3 Tennessee
|
W, 63-62
|
Neutral
|
#7 Nevada
|
W, 69-68
|
Neutral
|
#9 Kansas State
|
W, 78-62
|
Neutral
---
