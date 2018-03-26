The Loyola-Chicago Ramblers (32-5) have had a remarkable cinderella run to the Final Four.

Now, they will play Michigan with a championship game appearance on the line in San Antonio, Texas.

Based on recent coverage, you might not know much about the Ramblers besides Sister Jean, the 98-year old chaplain that travels with the squad. We're here to help you learn the names of the players that the Wolverines will face on the court.

To reach the Final Four, Loyola pulled off four straight upsets. Here are the teams it beat:

• First Round: No. 6 seed Miami (W, 64-62)

• Second Round: No. 3 seed Tennessee (W, 63-62)

• Sweet 16: No. 7 seed Nevada (W, 69-68)

• Elite Eight: No. 9 seed Kansas State (W, 78-62)