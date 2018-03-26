Ticker
Michigan Basketball: Get To Know Loyola-Chicago

Andrew Vailliencourt • TheWolverine.com
Loyola-Chicago redshirt junior guard Marques Townes averages 11.2 points per game for the Ramblers.
AP Photo/David Goldman

The Loyola-Chicago Ramblers (32-5) have had a remarkable cinderella run to the Final Four.

Now, they will play Michigan with a championship game appearance on the line in San Antonio, Texas.

Based on recent coverage, you might not know much about the Ramblers besides Sister Jean, the 98-year old chaplain that travels with the squad. We're here to help you learn the names of the players that the Wolverines will face on the court.

To reach the Final Four, Loyola pulled off four straight upsets. Here are the teams it beat:

• First Round: No. 6 seed Miami (W, 64-62)

• Second Round: No. 3 seed Tennessee (W, 63-62)

• Sweet 16: No. 7 seed Nevada (W, 69-68)

• Elite Eight: No. 9 seed Kansas State (W, 78-62)

Loyola-Chicago Starting Lineup
Name Year — Position Height Points Per Game Rebounds Per Game Assists Per Game

Ben Richardson

Senior — G

6-3

7.0

3.0

3.9

Clayton Custer

Redshirt Junior — G

6-1

13.2

2.2

4.2

Marques Townes

Junior — G

6-4

11.2

3.9

2.5

Donte Ingram

Senior — F

6-6

11.3

6.3

1.5

Cameron Krutwig

Freshman — C

6-9

10.3

6.1

1.8
Loyola-Chicago Key Reserves
Name Year — Position Height Points Per Game Rebounds Per Game Assists per Game

Lucas Williamson

Freshman — G

6-4

4.9

2.2

1.0

Aundre Jackson

Senior — F

6-5

11.0

3.3

0.9

Bruno Skokna

Sophomore — G

6-4

3.2

0.9

0.6

Cameron Satterwhite

Sophomore — G

6-4

1.8

1.7

0.9

Observations

Loyola is a very balanced team offensively. In each of its four tournament games, a different player has led the team in scoring.

The Ramblers are a stingy defensive team and have the No. 18 defense according to KenPom.com's efficiency ratings. Their offense is No. 60.

For comparison, Michigan is No. 4 defensively and No. 34 offensively.

Overall, Loyola is ranked No. 30 by KenPom and Michigan No. 7.

Loyola does not have a lot of size, but they are quick and will shoot the three. Krutwig is the only player who won't. Loyola has five players that shoot better than 39.6 percent from three: Custer, Williamson, Richardson, Custer and Townes.

Michigan will need to take advantage of its size and defend the three-point line.

Loyola-Chicago Schedule

Opponent Result Home/Away/Neutral

Wright State

W, 84-80

Home

Eureka

W, 96-69

Home

UMKC

W, 66-56

Away

Samford

W, 88-67

Home

Mississippi Valley State

W, 63-50

Home

UNC Wilmington

W, 102-78

Neutral

Kent State

W, 75-60

Neutral

Boise State

L, 87-53

Away

UIC

W, 85-61

Home

#5 Florida

W, 65-59

Away

Norfolk State

W, 80-52

Home

Milwaukee

L, 73-56

Away

Missouri State

L, 64-59

Away

Evansville

W, 66-59

Home

Indiana State

L, 61-57

Home

Northern Iowa

W, 56-50

Away

Illinois State

W, 68-61

Away

Bradley

W, 81-65

Home

Southern Illinois

W, 79-65

Home

Valparaiso

W, 70-54

Away

Drake

W, 80-57

Away

Northern Iowa

W, 70-47

Home

Bradley

L, 69-67

Away

Missouri State

W, 97-75

Home

Drake

W, 72-57

Home

Indiana State

W, 75-71

Away

Valparaiso

W, 80-71

Home

Evansville

W, 76-66

Away

Southern Illinois

W, 75-56

Away

Illinois State

W, 68-61

Home

Northern Iowa

W, 54-50

Neutral

Bradley

W, 62-54

Neutral

Illinois State

W, 65-49

Neutral

#6 Miami

W, 64-62

Neutral

#3 Tennessee

W, 63-62

Neutral

#7 Nevada

W, 69-68

Neutral

#9 Kansas State

W, 78-62

Neutral

