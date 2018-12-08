Michigan Basketball Instant Recap: U-M Beats Pesky Gamecocks, 89-78
Michigan got off and running — literally — in an 89-78 win over South Carolina, scoring twice in transition in the first three minutes.
Michigan junior center Jon Teske scored seven of the Wolverines’ first 12 points, two after finishing an alley-oop from sophomore Jordan Poole. That made it 11-6 Wolverines at 15:16.
The Gamecocks were content to pound it inside, but the U-M defenders made it tough for them, contesting most shots near the rim.
South Carolina made a run, however, and tied it at 13 following three consecutive Michigan turnovers. Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis made three free throws to help U-M regain the lead, but the Wolverines didn’t shoot well in the early going. They made only one of their first five triples and turned it over six times in the first 8:37.
Trey Campbell’s drive and finish gave South Carolina its first lead at the 11 minute mark.
Redshirt junior Charles Matthews scored four points, two on a turnaround jumper, to help match the Gamecocks over the next few minutes. Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers finally put the Wolverines back on top with a triple from the corner at 9:00, but South Carolina continued to be relentless inside and attack. Chris Silva scored inside, and-one, to put the Gamecocks back on top.
South Carolina continued to bring the defensive intensity, but another corner triple by Livers and a Brazdeikis finish inside made it 34-29 at the five-minute mark.
U-M expanded the lead to 40-29 on a Teske putback dunk and a transition bucket by junior Zavier Simpson, his first two points. South Carolina came back fighting, scoring the next seven points while U-M continued to turn it over. Michigan ended the first half with a jumper from Brazdekis to make it 42-36 at the break.
Brazdeikis led U-M scorers with 13 points in the first half, Teske added 10 and five rebounds and Poole had seven. Michigan shot 51.9 percent from the floor to South Carolina’s 46.9.
SECOND HALF
Michigan pushed the lead to eight twice in the first two minutes, first on a drive and finish by Simpson and then a triple from Matthews.
U-M couldn't pull away, though, because South Carolina continued to match them with some tough shots. Poole put U-M up nine with a triple, but the Gamecocks answered with one of their own. Poole hit another and a dunk in transition to push the lead to 11 and give Michigan some breathing room.
It was 61-47 before Hassani Gravett’s corner three cut it back to 61-50 at 13:00.
Poole put the Wolverines back up 11 with a floater, and it was 13 at the 7:50 after a Matthews triple. A technical foul on the Gamecocks’ bench and two Poole free throws gave Michigan its biggest lead, 75-60.
Livers' triple from the top made it 82-66 at 5:18. The Gamecocks still didn’t give up .They scored the next five points, including another Gravett triple to make it 82-71 at 3:57.
Another huge Livers huge three off the dribble gave U-M an 85-73 lead that about ended the suspense, and U-M closed out its 10th win without a loss from the free throw line.
Poole finished with 26 to lead the Wolverines, making four of seven triples. Brazdeikis added 17, Teske 15 points and nine rebounds and Matthews and Livers scored 12 each.
U-M made 10 of 24 three-pointers and 23 of 30 free throws in the win, but turned it over 16 times.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook