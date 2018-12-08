Michigan junior center Jon Teske scored seven of the Wolverines’ first 12 points, two after finishing an alley-oop from sophomore Jordan Poole. That made it 11-6 Wolverines at 15:16.

Michigan got off and running — literally — in an 89-78 win over South Carolina, scoring twice in transition in the first three minutes.

The Gamecocks were content to pound it inside, but the U-M defenders made it tough for them, contesting most shots near the rim.

South Carolina made a run, however, and tied it at 13 following three consecutive Michigan turnovers. Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis made three free throws to help U-M regain the lead, but the Wolverines didn’t shoot well in the early going. They made only one of their first five triples and turned it over six times in the first 8:37.

Trey Campbell’s drive and finish gave South Carolina its first lead at the 11 minute mark.

Redshirt junior Charles Matthews scored four points, two on a turnaround jumper, to help match the Gamecocks over the next few minutes. Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers finally put the Wolverines back on top with a triple from the corner at 9:00, but South Carolina continued to be relentless inside and attack. Chris Silva scored inside, and-one, to put the Gamecocks back on top.

South Carolina continued to bring the defensive intensity, but another corner triple by Livers and a Brazdeikis finish inside made it 34-29 at the five-minute mark.

U-M expanded the lead to 40-29 on a Teske putback dunk and a transition bucket by junior Zavier Simpson, his first two points. South Carolina came back fighting, scoring the next seven points while U-M continued to turn it over. Michigan ended the first half with a jumper from Brazdekis to make it 42-36 at the break.

Brazdeikis led U-M scorers with 13 points in the first half, Teske added 10 and five rebounds and Poole had seven. Michigan shot 51.9 percent from the floor to South Carolina’s 46.9.