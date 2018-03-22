Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan arrived and practiced at Los Angeles' Staples Center Wednesday in preparation for Thursday's Sweet 16 game.
Here are photos, compliments of USA TODAY Sports Images and Michigan Basketball's facebook page.
.@JohnBeilein is in LA. @BTNRickPizzo is in LA. 🏖— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 21, 2018
The two got together for an interview, and the former broke down @umichbball's Sweet 16 matchup with Texas A&M: pic.twitter.com/nbyYIsFITA
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.
• Like us on Facebook