Michigan Basketball Ranked No. 6 In Preseason AP Poll
The Michigan Wolverines men's basketball team is considered one of the favorites to win a national championship this season. The first AP top-25 poll of the 2021-22 season backs that up, throwing the Wolverines in at No. 6 to start the year.
This is the highest start for the Wolverines since the 2013-14 season when they began as the seventh-ranked team in the country.
Michigan is one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the preseason projections, joining Purdue (No. 7), Illinois (No. 11), Ohio State (No. 17) and Maryland (No. 21). The rival Michigan State Spartans received the most votes of any unranked team.
RELATED: Juwan Howard Talks Recruiting Strategy At Michigan Media Day
The SEC joined the Big Ten with five ranked teams in No. 14 Alabama, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 18 Tennessee and No. 22 Auburn joining Kentucky.
Gonzaga ran away with its ranking as the top overall team heading into the year. The Bulldogs received 55 of a possible 63 votes, while UCLA took the remaining eight. Kansas, Villanova and Texas fill out the rest of the top five.
Here is the full AP top 25 that was released on Monday afternoon.
Full College Basketball Preseason AP Poll
1. Gonzaga (55 first-place votes)
2. UCLA (8)
3. Kansas
4. Villanova
5. Texas
6. Michigan
7. Purdue
8. Baylor
9. Duke
10. Kentucky
11. Illinois
12. Memphis
13. Oregon
14. Alabama
15. Houston
16. Arkansas
17. Ohio State
18. Tennessee
19. North Carolina
20. Florida State
21. Maryland
22. Auburn
23. St. Bonaventure
24. UConn
25. Virginia
Others receiving votes: Michigan State (87), Indiana (41) USC (30), Arizona (26), Virginia Tech (25), Oklahoma State (25), Xavier (22), Texas Tech (17), Richmond (13), Rutgers (11), Colorado State (11), LSU (7), Belmont (7), San Diego State (5), St. John’s (5), Mississippi State (5), Syracuse (5), Drake (4), Colorado (4), BYU (3), Notre Dame (3), Louisville (3)
---
