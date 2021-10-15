Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Juwan Howard Talks Recruiting Strategy

Michigan Wolverines basketball's second full recruiting class is ranked among the top five in the country, and it might get even better. Head coach Juwan Howard and his staff followed up last year's No. 1 haul with a second impressive quartet by using the same formula he has since he arrived on campus.

Howard remembered how hard he had to work in the classroom while at Chicago Vocational to make sure his grades were good enough for Michigan. He's often said 'we're not for everybody' when talking about recruiting, but he's proving they're for many of the nation's top recruits.

One thing won't change, he insisted — they're going for character in addition to talent.

"With the evaluation period, it's important you get to know [how] recruits you feel fit your culture, and getting to know them doesn't take one phone call," Howard said during Friday's Michigan basketball Media Day. "Spending time watching them play, high school and AAU , getting to know the parents, the background, what makes them tick in a lot of ways ... we're really good at identifying what fits our culture.

"The most obvious [trait] is, 'can you play?' Not only can you play, but your passion and love for growth. Are you a growth mindset individual or 'I, I, I, me, me, me?' So far, we haven't found that yet ... we haven't seen it. What we have, it's interesting in that locker room. You have guys that are built the right way ... the right way is the winning way."

It doesn't mean it's always going to result in winning, he said, but it's a great start. The winning part, per Howard, is in development and the passing that's being passes between players within the team.

"Every guy on our team enjoys playing with one another," Howard said. "I'm living the dream ... we have a great group."

That includes six freshmen who comprise the nation's No. 1 recruiting class. The list:

