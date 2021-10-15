Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Juwan Howard - 'We've Had Good Practices'

"A) ... they're very young," Howard said when asked about his impressions of his team after several practices. "We have six freshmen, four returning sophomores. Then we also have one new grad transfer in DeVante' Jones [from Coastal Carolina]. With his experience and Eli [Brooks], Brandon [Johns] and Adrien [Nunez], we have a young team that's extremely excited about learning and growing together.

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard seems excited with his third Wolverines team, but he's not sure yet exactly what he's got. In that respect, he's no different than most coaches in the country. While Michigan State's Tom Izzo broke character recently in saying how much he liked his group after a recent practice — 'We shot the ball really well, we get up and down the court, we’re more athletic, we’re a better shooting team,” he said of the first couple weeks of practice. I think we feel like we’re in a much better place.' — Howard kept it closer to the vest during his Friday Media Day press conference.

"But I will speak for the staff when I say this ... we enjoy going in every day and working with them. It's been great getting to know each other, awesome to learn from them. I see this being a fun season in a lot of ways ... a season of growth."

There's plenty of talent, led by fifth-year senior Brooks and sophomore Hunter Dickinson, who reshaped his body and is in the best shape of his life. For now, Brooks is the only captain — Howard chooses those himself, and he's proud of the fact.

It stands to reason Dickinson could be a sophomore captain, too, given how dialed in he's been.

"You have to earn it with me. I'm old school," Howard said with a grin. "I pick captains. Typically, there have been some teams I've been on where the players will vote, but I like the idea of who I feel is best to be our best leader. Sometimes when players pick them, it can be a popularity contest ..."

He's not saying his guys would, he added quickly, but he wants to be the one to decide, and everyone respects it.

They also respect Dickinson and the sacrifices he made for the team last year, playing in the block and opening the floor for his teammates. He worked hard this summer on his body and his outside shot, but Howard made it clear he's always been able to shoot the ball.

"Hunter improved in all areas. He reshaped his body ... diet, weight room ... on track to get where he wants to be," he said. "How he's approached every practice ... we'd do one on ones, he wanted to do it again this year. I never wanted to chase after Hunter to work hard, and never have [had to]. He has that mindset of wanting to get better ... he also knows areas he wants to improve.

"Shooting ... Hunter has always been able to shoot the basketball, even before he arrived on campus. What's amazing is he's all in for the team and all about sacrificing. Last season we had four guys in the starting lineup that averaged 35 percent or better ... what Hunter did was special for the group, showed a different side of his game many didn't see. He went back to the basket.

"Can he shoot it from the outside? Of course he can. I just want him to know we will continue to grind, get better, but what you did for the team last year was amazing. We're also going to need you to step up and be an even better leader this year."

So far, so good.

Fourth-year junior Brandon Johns, meanwhile, had a bit of a breakout in the postseason last year filling in for the injured Isaiah Livers. He'll be asked to up his game even more, and he's responded with some good practices.

Like Dickinson, Johns returned in great shape this summer, Howard reported, working extremely hard.

"We saw him, like a lot of our guys, have to sacrifice," Howard said. "Brandon played behind a pro in Isaiah Livers. He got a chance to compete against a pro every day in practice. He sat there, waited his turn. Whenever his name was called, he delivered.

"Sometimes, you see areas of growth still needed, but we all have areas as coaches, players where we must improve. But consistently in practice, he has been as rock solid as they come. The Brandon that played in postseason when Isaiah went down ... yes, we're going to need that Brandon throughout the season."

Dickinson, Brooks and Johns are three likely starters. From there, it's up for grabs between the six talented freshmen, three other sophomores and a couple veterans.

Coastal Carolina transfer DeVante' Jones is the odds-on favorite to start at the point and has been good in practice, Howard added.

DeVante' is a very tough competitor, skilled in a lot of ways, makes plays for others and can create his own shot, finish at the basket," Howard praised. "He also has high character. Four years at a different college, you can see he's been coached and raised right by his parents ... we all like being around him and enjoy welcoming him to our family."

Championships are the goal and always will be, Howard emphasized Saturday. He'll have to play some freshmen, too — how many, he still doesn't know — but all are making strides and the six-man class works as hard as any group he's seen, he said.

Together with the upperclassmen and sophs, there's plenty to work with. Now it's just a matter of putting it all together.

"We're still growing, and we will continue to grow each and every practice," Howard said. "We've been having some really good practices."



