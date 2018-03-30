Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! SAN ANTONIO, TEX — It’s on. Loyola (Chicago’s) 98-year-old Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the inspiration behind the Ramblers’ run to the Final Four, has heard Jalen Rose’s 100-year-old grandmother call her out on social media.

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt met the media on Good Friday from San Antonio. AP Images

“I saw that on facebook the other day,” Sister Jean said in front of a few hundred reporters in a packed room on Good Friday. “I also heard that she said she’s out to get me.

“Somebody said, ‘maybe you need a pair of boxing gloves?’ I said, ‘well, we’ll see what happens.’ Well probably see each other … I hope we see each other and meet there. I love to meet people.” Rose’s grandmother went viral with her instagram message earlier this week.

Grandma beef!!



The grandmother of former Michigan star Jalen Rose has a message for Sister Jean. 💯



(📹:JalenvsEverybody/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/6RgfplIVbk — Devin Walker (@Devin_Walker5) March 26, 2018