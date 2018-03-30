Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
SAN ANTONIO, TEX — It’s on.
Loyola (Chicago’s) 98-year-old Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the inspiration behind the Ramblers’ run to the Final Four, has heard Jalen Rose’s 100-year-old grandmother call her out on social media.
“I saw that on facebook the other day,” Sister Jean said in front of a few hundred reporters in a packed room on Good Friday. “I also heard that she said she’s out to get me.
“Somebody said, ‘maybe you need a pair of boxing gloves?’ I said, ‘well, we’ll see what happens.’ Well probably see each other … I hope we see each other and meet there. I love to meet people.”
Rose’s grandmother went viral with her instagram message earlier this week.
Grandma beef!!— Devin Walker (@Devin_Walker5) March 26, 2018
The grandmother of former Michigan star Jalen Rose has a message for Sister Jean. 💯
(📹:JalenvsEverybody/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/6RgfplIVbk
“Sister Jean, it’s been a good ride, but it’s over Saturday. Go Blue …100!” she said.
Michigan head coach John Beilein has long been known to have priests behind his bench or ‘in the house’ for big games. He joked after last week’s win over Florida State in Los Angeles that he’d combat Sister Jean with a number of priests.
U-M and Loyola are very similar teams, especially evident in listening to Sister Jean describe the Ramblers.
“… They’re humble, unselfish,” she said. “They don’t care who makes the points as long as the ball goes into the basket. You’ll notice that if you watch the three games that they’ve played.
“That’s the way they are all the time. They jell together beautifully. They like each other.”
But are they better than Michigan? We’ll find out Saturday night.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.
• Like us on Facebook