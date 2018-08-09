Ticker
basketball

Michigan Basketball Video: 5 Players Discuss Beilein's Absence, Spain Trip

Austin Fox & Brandon Brown
TheWolverine.com
Junior point guard Zavier Simpson is sporting a cornrow hairstyle now.
Brandon Brown

Five Wolverines — redshirt junior Charles Matthews, juniors Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske, sophomore Jordan Poole and freshman Iggy Brazdeikis — met with the media tonight to discuss John Beilein's absence, the pending trip to Spain, and much more.

We have their videos below:

Redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews


Sophomore guard Jordan Poole


Junior center Jon Teske

Junior guard Zavier Simpson

Freshman forward Iggy Brazdeikis

