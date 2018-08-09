TheWolverine.com

Michigan Basketball Video: 5 Players Discuss Beilein's Absence, Spain Trip
Five Wolverines — redshirt junior Charles Matthews, juniors Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske, sophomore Jordan Poole and freshman Iggy Brazdeikis — met with the media tonight to discuss John Beilein's absence, the pending trip to Spain, and much more.
We have their videos below:
Redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews
Sophomore guard Jordan Poole
Junior center Jon Teske
Junior guard Zavier Simpson
Freshman forward Iggy Brazdeikis
---
