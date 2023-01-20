News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-01-20 12:53:29 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan confirms Matt Weiss no longer with football program

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

After word had started to spread that Michigan quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator, official word has come down from the athletic department.

Athletic director Warde Manuel released a statement on Friday which said that Weiss is no longer with the U-M program.

"After a review of University policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss," Manuel's statement read.

"Consistent with university policy, we will have no further comment on this personnel matter."

Stick with Maize & Blue Review for more on this developing story.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}