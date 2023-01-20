Michigan confirms Matt Weiss no longer with football program
After word had started to spread that Michigan quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator, official word has come down from the athletic department.
Athletic director Warde Manuel released a statement on Friday which said that Weiss is no longer with the U-M program.
"After a review of University policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss," Manuel's statement read.
"Consistent with university policy, we will have no further comment on this personnel matter."
