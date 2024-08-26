PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVdCTkJCOFM1VlEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Michigan DB Zeke Berry ready for an opportunity after 'waiting my turn'

Brock Heilig • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
@brockheilig

Michigan redshirt sophomore defensive back Zeke Berry is the favorite to start at nickel back on Saturday for the Wolverines, according to many reports coming out of fall camp.

Berry, the 5-foot-11, 196-pound defensive back from Pittsburg, California, played in 11 games last season and made three tackles as a redshirt freshman.

On Monday, the projected starter met with reporters to discuss his impending big season in the Maize and Blue. But before Berry even spoke, head coach Sherrone Moore recalled a discussion he had with star cornerback Will Johnson and injured safety Rod Moore about Berry, and all three agreed that Berry is a player to be excited about in 2024.

"All [Berry] needed was the confidence," Moore said on Monday. "And, you know, it would be funny because I'm talking to Rod; I'm talking to Will. I was like, 'Who's the guy in the background?' And this was in the spring. 'Like, who are you guys most excited about?' They said, 'Zeke. Zeke.' And to watch his evolution as a player, he's made some plays in camp, just wild plays. And they're like, 'Yeah, that's routine of his skill set.' So he's really stepped up."

Berry offered his thoughts on the high praise from three of Michigan's biggest names.

"It feels good having those guys, those type of guys speak about me like that," Berry said. "I've been waiting my turn for two years now, practicing hard, making sure I'm doing the right things in order to get my opportunity now. So, I mean, coming from those guys, it makes me feel good about myself and makes me be able to regain my confidence again."

Berry noted that it took him an extended period of time to become acquainted with the similarities and differences that nickel presents compared to deep safety, but he's now getting the hang of it.

"Something that I had to adjust to was just the position. Being at safety or farther back in the defense or being at nickel up in the front. Just being able to juggle those and finding the right spots and positioning. I would say that's something that I struggled with at one point, but I feel like I'm getting better at it now."

Interestingly, Berry also explained that throughout fall camp, he has split time evenly between nickel and deep safety.

