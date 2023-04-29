Mike Morris was selected Saturday in the 2023 NFL Draft, going in the fifth round. The offensive lineman is heading to the Seattle Seahawks after they chose him with the 151st pick.

Morris had been a valuable part of the rotation along the defensive line for the last few seasons. With Aidan Hutchinson off to the NFL, Morris took over the strong side end role in the Michigan defense. Morris started the season strong and despite a late-season injury that cost him to miss games, Morris finished the year as the most impactful EDGE rusher.

Morris played in 12 games along the defensive line with 11 starts; made 23 tackles with a team-leading 7.5 sacks among 11.0 for loss, adding four quarterback hurries, three pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one blocked kick.

Morris joins a long list of recent Michigan EDGE defenders to get drafted including Hutchinson, David Ojabo, Kwity Paye, Chase Winovich, and Rashan Gary.

MIKE MORRIS MICHIGAN CAREER

• Second-team All-American by the FWAA, AFCA (2022)

• Three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2020, '21, '22)

• All-Big Ten selection (consensus first team, 2022)

• Smith-Brown Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year (2022)

• Recipient of the Richard Katcher Award (2022)

• Three-time letterman (2020-21-22)

• Appeared in 27 games with 16 starts during his career