Michigan defense chasing cohesiveness in 2022

On paper, Michigan's defense will look much different than it did a year ago.

No Aidan Hutchinson. No David Ojabo. No Dax Hill. No Brad Hawkins. No Mike Macdonald.

In the aftermath of a historic 2021 season, six defenders are in an NFL training camp, and Macdonald left for the Ravens.

Meanwhile, in Ann Arbor, they're trying to reload with a hands-on, over-communicative approach to build a unit that will have no shortage of chemistry and synergy.

"Mazi Smith wants us to be a more cohesive unit. So there's no defense running through, just a couple of guys. It's 11 men on the field, getting the passer, rushing. It's 11 people working in a cohesive unit to be the best it can be," senior defensive end Mike Morris said. "He's been very hands-on with the whole unit because we've been separated in the past, and he wants us to be one unit. He says, and I quote Mazi Smith, four pass rushers are better than two pass rushers. We can work together as one unit rather than individuals."

Last year, the Wolverines' defense was all about scheming around the two pass-rushers, Hutchinson & Ojabo, and watching where the roaming safety, Hill, was on the field.

The defensive line's interior was arguably the defense's biggest flaw, along with linebacker play, especially against Georgia.

Still, none of these units "struggled" outside of Georgia and Michigan State; the team's only two losses. However, the unit's reputation started and ended with Hutch, who inevitably became the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Without that star power, Jim Harbaugh said on the In The Trenches podcast that his team has a "no-star defense" in 2022, which isn't a knock. Michigan's head coach believes it can be "even better" than last year's unit despite the lack of recognizable names on NFL Draft boards.

"It's Mazi (Smith)," Morris said when he was asked who is making the unit more cohesive. "Mazi is very hands-on with what we're doing, and I'm all for it. Whatever he wants, I'm 10 toes with him."

In slightly over a week of fall camp, those outside the defense notice the unit's dedication to its communication in practice.

According to senior tight end Luke Schoonmaker, it's impossible not to.

"That group goes together so well. We'll be in walkthroughs, and they'll be screaming at each other, over-communicating," Schoonmaker said. "You can tell from that. They're all bought into it. That group meshes so well together, and it'll be fun to watch."