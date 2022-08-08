Everything Jim Harbaugh said about Michigan's fall camp on In The Trenches





First impressions of fall camp

“Four practices in, we’re ahead than where we were last year at this time. Especially at defense. More installed, more coverages, more blitzes. From a conditioning standpoint, I think we’re ahead. Execution standpoint as well. So far, so good.”

Team leadership

“As good as it’s ever been. We’re gonna start doing some voting on leadership counsel captains in about 10 days. It’s outstanding, Jon, it really is. Off the field, on the field, behind the scenes, been watching that develop for a good nine months now.”

On getting the team to buy in after last season

"Well, we participated in the playoff. Maybe we got a participation medal that I'm unaware of. Some of those leaders: you observed it, you saw it, emulate what those guys did last year because it was phenomenal, but let's surpass it. Observe, emulate, surpass."

On quarterback competition

"I think it's something that's going to be a competition. We'll all see it unfold. Both have been in the program for over a year, and that's typically what it takes to train a quarterback at this type of level in the Big Ten. Both will get the same number of reps with the first string as the other guy with the second string. It's cut right down the middle, and they're both really good. I'll give you an analogy, like a 100-meter race, you see one in practice, like, OK, he's pulling ahead. As soon as I sense that, I see the other guy surge by him, then the other one pulls up next to his shoulder. It's like they're getting faster, and they're getting better. There's nobody that's passing behind. It's like two irons, two swords that are sharpening. Iron sharpens iron, biblical, that's exactly what it looks like to me."

How the QB competition affects others

"Well, as I said, I think that’s something you’re gonna see on our defense this year, the competition within the position group. Guys hungry to make a name for themselves and hungry to contribute to the team. Those types of competitions are going on at other positions as well. But yeah, when they see it at the quarterback position and see it’s competitive, not combative, both guys want to do anything they can to help the team. Pretty much we started camp, we’re splitting the reps, they’re gonna be exactly even now. Shake hands and let the best man win. And you also heard Alex Orji talk about what kind of room that is. It’s all for one, one for all. So yeah, could there be a better example? I think that’s your point, it’s really healthy. It couldn’t be more healthy to see that going on in the quarterback room, so high profile.

When will Michigan decide on a starting quarterback?

"It could come eight, nine practices in. In the past, that’s kind of when you really want to check. If it’s clear at that point, then we could have a true starter at that point. But it may not. It may go past that. Because they’re very close. I don’t think I could describe that ... one day, it’ll be Cade, the next day, it’ll be one or the other. Sometimes, it’s shifting within the same practice. We’ll let it play out. There are plenty of enough reps to go around. We’re always a high-rep practice team. We’ll see how it goes. There could be a clear starter by the first game, and that’s the way we’ll play it. They’re both really good; that’s a good thing for our team."

On new coordinators on both sides of the ball

"The defense didn’t change. Same with the offense. Coach Moore & Coach Weiss. Coordinators changed, but the offense & defense didn’t.”

Positional battles for vacancies from last year

"When you lose players like Ojabo, Hutchinson, Dax Hill, Josh Ross, that’s going to be the first question: how do you replace those guys? I think there’s potential, and you’ve seen it develop before your own eyes; our defense can be better. A no-star defense, I’ve been a part of many of ‘em that were the great defenses. It creates more competition within the position. More guys are hungry. Taylor Upshaw, Juluis Welschof, Mike Morris, Jaylen Harell, Braiden McGregor. That’s just the edge guys. The edge-rushing felt the same as it did this time last year. They’re tough to block. We’ll keep at it, but there are some real good signs there.”

On the offensive line

"Emulate and surpass. A lot of them were a part of it, and some of them observed it. But no doubt, emulate what they did last year and look out to surpass it.

Olu, where’s the leadership coming from? It’s already coming from him and Ryan Hayes on the offensive line. And also Trevor Keegan. Not only a starter, returning starter is Trevor Keegan, but he’s also becoming a leading voice in that room. And he had a chance to watch Stueber and the way he was a starter, a very good player, and a vocal presence. Emulate that and surpass it would be our advice. Karsen Barnhart also going into his senior year a major contributor. Reece Atteberry got hurt in the spring, but he’s already had some real physical and dominant plays in fall camp. Jeff Persi is a guy just really trying to break through. Can he be that backup left tackle? Zak Zinter has been a starter since he walked on campus, and continuing to watch him step into that leadership role and be a great example for others. I feel really good. Trente Jones had some A-plus reps yesterday in the two-minute drill, where it’s toughest on the tackles as you can make it. I really feel like he’s excelling.

Good young guys. Andrew Gentry’s really the one that pops the most right now. He’s one offensive lineman that could get a lot of play as a true freshman, Andrew Gentry. And Connor Jones, who was here in the spring as a mid-year freshman, he’s really popped the last couple of days. You can see the improvement from him as well. Alessandro Lorenzetti is doing a really good job. Do you want to talk about athleticism? He kind of reminds me of Runyan when Jon was first here those first couple of years. Super athletic, it’s gonna take a little bit of time to put on the strength and the bulk, but just like Jon ... maybe even a little better than Jon was when Jon was a freshman. It remains to be seen. Another big guy, walk-on: Daniel Taraboi is a big, big, big guy, but then he ran really well, passed the conditioning test, and he’s out there swimming a little bit for an offensive lineman who wasn’t in spring ball. He’s got a chance to be good down the road, as well.

The offensive line is in nice shape."

On the running backs

"Blake Corum has been a star since he walked on campus in his freshman and sophomore seasons. Looking for a big junior year out of him. And Donovan Edwards, another star-type of player. And star leaders, too. Both of those guys. Blake Corum is one of the best examples of anybody on the team. Whenever we talk about practice or watching a guy go about his business in a training environment, there’s nobody better than Blake. And those two really are sensational. Tavi Dunlap is a sophomore running back as well, along with Donovan. I think he’s going to be really good, and he seems to have a locked-in, serious approach heading into this camp. Excited about that. The young guy, C.J. Stokes, you talk about a young guy that does not appear to be a freshman. I could tell you a couple of great stories about his play. It reminds you a lot of Blake Corum as a runner and as a back. Very, very good. It reminds you of Blake, too, in the way he’s serious about how he approaches the game. He is locked in at all times.

10 of our freshmen weren’t mid-year; they are taking summer classes. It fills up their weekday early in camp. There’s one day where we had a situation where they had to go to class and when their class was over, sprint back here back to the building and do the last hour and a half of practice. They were missing about 45 minutes of practice. They all come back and head back out to the field. Tell them all, ‘Hey, you’ve gotta get taped first and stretch before you can get into the practice.’ And here comes C.J. Stokes sprinting out. ‘Hey C.J.! You’ve gotta get taped!’ C.J. goes, ‘I already got taped. I got taped before I went to class.’ I mean, you talk about a veteran move. You talk about a guy right out of the shoots that nobody told to do that. He just thought of that. He saved himself five minutes sooner and got right back into practice. That was huge.

There was one other thing: we had a young linebacker that really didn’t understand the rules of engagement. We’re not in pads, you don’t bull-rush a back. We’re not in pads. The young linebacker, who’s gonna be a very good player, got a little over-exuberant, and you’ve seen some guys react. C.J. reacted with the calm, cool, and toughness of a poised, seasoned veteran. He just popped back on his feet. He didn’t try to go throw punches, that other crazy stuff. There’s something about that young man, he’s gonna be really good, Jon."





Improvement on the D-Line

“Really high. You judge your defense against our offense, and our offensive line is pretty much the same as it was last year. I see the edge pressure being almost as good or as good as it was last year, but much improvement on the inside, much improvement. Mazi Smith, Kris Jenkins continues to be very, very strong and fast, he’s improved a ton. That inside group bolstered by George Rooks, feels like he’s coming on, Dominic Guidice is coming on, Rayshaun Benny is coming on, Ike (Iwunah), and the two freshmen, Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant. It’s just better.”

On the wide receiver room

"It’s got the license and the ability to be the best that we’ve ever had, better than last year. Because they’re all back. Ronnie Bell’s back, and he only played for one half last year. Cornelius Johnson, outstanding. A.J. Henning, outstanding. Andrel Anthony, outstanding. You talk about the great group of young guys, but it’s top-to-bottom; all 15 are really, really good.

Added a fifth-year walk-on player, Zach Peterson, very, very, very good. Rolapp, Thaw, Eamonn Dennis doing some things ... I think he could really be a factor on special teams, as well. Roman Wilson has looked better than he ever has. He is having a tremendous start to camp. Fabulous player. And they’re going up against some good DBs. DJ Turner, when he goes to run a 40, it could be sub-4.3. And Roman Wilson is right there with him. Those two run very, very similarly, close together."

On the freshmen wideouts

"The three freshmen are really good. Tyler Morris did some great things. Darrius Clemons, Amorion Walker. They were all here in the spring, they had great springs. And the difference between now and spring is it’s every day now. It’s every day. It’s not that spring where you get every day in between, or two days sometimes, where you get to watch your tape to really study the installs. Now they’re coming like they’re gonna come in the season. It’s every day. So far, so good. It’s harder on them. A few more mistakes are being made, but it’s really early in camp, and the prediction that all three of them will play and contribute as freshmen are right on track."

On Ronnie Bell

"Every day, he does something that he might've been worried about. Can I do that? Can I get out of this cut? Can I leave my feet and go down? Yesterday, he went up with D.J. Turner, who can get up, and for Ronnie to make that catch and the defender come down with him: I've never seen Ronnie in a better mood. He was worried about that because he hadn't done that since having the knee injury. He did it, he knows he can do it, and the rest of practice, his mind was very happy and clear."

On Junior Colson

“Junior Colson had an outstanding freshman campaign. He continues to excel and it’s not hard for him. The game wears some people out, ages some people, ages some coaches. Some players and some coaches it doesn’t, it’s like he’s swimming. Smooth, strong, efficient strokes. He just goes about playing the game and getting better. Some people fight the water. Great mental attitude, great way about him. It’s fun for him and he goes with it. Keeps getting better.”

On the team's veteran leadership

"A lot more fifth and sixth-year guys on this team. We have 19, and that’s almost double or triple what we’ve had in the past. You talk about the leadership but also just players who are good at football and have stayed in the program. We have 24 who are fourth-years. It’s a more veteran team than we’ve had in the past."

On Kalel Mullings

"Kalel Mullings is a two-way player. One day he’s at running back, next at linebacker. We reduced his special team load."

On the freshmen linebackers

"Really good freshmen group. Jimmy Rolder and Deuce Spurlock have already popped through four practices."

Does Michigan have an advantage because of seniority?

"I think it does, yeah. Guys that know the program and they have excelled in it or found something they really like about it that they can pass down to younger players. Even the sophomore class has exactly 36 players in it while we have exactly 36 freshmen. Every class right now is solid and they’re just going about their business, taking care of their business, and to my eye: thriving in the program."

Why Michigan isn't having issues with NIL and the transfer portal

"We had some sophomores and juniors make movement. All for the right reasons, they were down on the depth chart and wanted an opportunity to get to play and play in games. Not that they weren’t good players, some really good players, just had a few guys at their position ahead of them. Dan Villari had Cade & JJ in front of him and he wanted to go somewhere he can get a chance to play. Same with Andre Seldon & Donovan Green-Warren. George Johnson is another perfect example. Really good player and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he goes to UMass and has a tremendous year this year. Just had some guys who are even better."

"I’m probably most proud of it that it’s healthy. Anybody that is transferring they’re really transferring for that reason: to get on the field. That’s what this transfer portal was designed to do: create the maximum amount opportunity for the maximum amount of players. Speaking to why guys are staying? Because I think they are having success, thriving in the classroom and thriving on the field."

On the secondary

"Mike has thrived at corner to the point where 80-percent of his reps are on defense and 20-percent on offense. When he comes back to offense, it’s very smooth. You ask about where the leadership is coming from on this next team, don’t be surprised if Mike Sainristil is voted as a captain. He’s looking to be a starter or one of the five at least when we go to nickel. It’s been outstanding."

On the freshmen defensive backs

"The young DBs are as good as advertised, and then some, I would say. Will Johnson is definitely as good as advertised. He’s an amazing player, a great cover corner, a big corner. He’s doing a phenomenal job. Myles Pollard also doing really well. Zeke Berry wasn’t talked about much during the recruiting process, but that’s a real football player. Maybe he’s the next Rod Moore type of player. Keon Sabb is really excelling. He and Will have shown the amount of strength & endurance they put on in one offseason. All of those players I mentioned right there are going to play. Kody Jones is one of the top performers, also a midyear player from that freshmen class."

On Rod Moore

"We teach tackling. We have a great “teach the game” segment, and tackling is one of them. Rod Moore ended up on that tape five times. It wasn’t on purpose, those were just five of the best examples of tackles from last season. When you back to last year, Moore wasn’t talked about much from the recruiting class. About three weeks into camp, I checked how much tape they were watching. Rod Moore had watched twice as much as the guy who watched the second-most tape. He was watching installs, re-watching installs. I said, ‘who is this? Is this guy this delusional that he thinks he’s going to be playing with some of the safeties we have on this team?’ Maybe. Maybe he’s that big of a dreamer. Turns out he was."

"First guys who comes to mind as another Rod Moore type of guy, Keon Sabb and Will, is a heckuva good group. Already into his sophomore year, Rod Moore, who didn’t play in the spring, had surgery but is back flying around and doing Rod Moore stuff, leading; that’s a guy you use to make an example to other players. You want to do it right? Do you want to be good? Emulate the things that Rod Moore does."

On the tight ends

"Really, really good. The guys are Schoonmaker and Erick All; they’re both phenomenal. I’ve said this, and I really believe it: they could be two of the best in the entire country. Joel Honigford is really, really good. Carter Selzer is really, really good. Hunter Neff is back, who I really like, and I like him a lot as a special teams player. I like him a lot as a tight end. He missed all of last season. Matt Hibner, going into his junior year, feels like he could contribute and do some very good things. The young guys are also good. There are three really good ones practicing right now. Lou Hansen and Cole Loveland, I think, are going to be really good. And Marlin Klein.

On Max Bredeson

"And then you talk about Max ... Max had a really good spring. He dropped a pass yesterday in practice, and that was my first thought — ‘Max!’ He’s coming every day now. There’s a lot of guys that were spring stars, but when they get into training camp, you’ve got to put an exclamation point on it every single day. But yeah, everybody loves Max. Max is gonna play, no doubt about that. How much is gonna depend on: can he catch? and can he stay up with everything, every single day? The physical demands, you know. They are at their highest in training camp, and the guys are gonna be there every single day. We call it ‘TED’ – there every day. And they may not be the best player on that day every day, but just the fact that they’re there every single day and it’s gonna take a bone sticking out to not be there. But, every time you look around, if it's a stretch or a meeting, they’re sitting right there in their chair, with their pads on, ready to play. That is just one of the things that one of the guys who stood out in the spring has to prove when you’re in the training camp environment getting ready for the first game

On special teams

"Probably, arguably, your best player, Caden Kolesar, on teams. And there’s another — don’t be surprised if he’s voted as a captain when we go to make that vote in a couple of weeks. Tremendous leader, both on special teams and on the defense, and another guy you always just say, ‘Just observe him, emulate him, try to surpass him.’ And Caden Kolesar, Rod Moore — there are lots of guys that are great examples of that, and Caden is another one. Guys like RJ Moten and a group that — they love it. They attack it. You put special teams in front of them, and they attack it. They’re not afraid of any challenge, new challenge. Jay’s got them playing lights out; that was last year, and that doesn’t mean anything. Last year was last year, you almost threw it away. I don’t want to hear about it, this is this year. You see the same kind of fervor in the way they attack everything that they do."

On 59 former players in NFL training camps

"It’s phenomenal on any different level you think of it as. First, you’re so excited for those guys living the dream. And our guys on the team are so excited. Preseason training camp time. And throughout the year, we love watching those guys train in the preseason. We’re constantly taking clips from what they do. Nobody does a better job of that than Jay Harbaugh on special teams. Khaleke Hudson is showing up all over the place in our special teams' meetings, and so does Glasgow and Josh Metellus. And then, the other level is so great, just what we’ve been talking about. Observe a guy, emulate him, then go surpass him. Nowhere does that work better than on the level of watching guys that played here; now they’re playing on Sundays. Observe, emulate, surpass."