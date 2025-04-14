Michigan DL Aymeric Koumba enters transfer portal

Michigan has lost another reserve piece to its defense as another player has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.
Junior defensive lineman Aymeric Koumba took to social media on Monday to announce that he is leaving the program after two seasons.
Koumba, a native of France, appeared in two games for the Wolverines in two seasons.
A three-star prospect out of high school, his limited experience playing in America saw him as a major developmental prospect.
That development, it appears, will be done somewhere else.
