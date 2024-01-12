Michigan continues to lose valuable, talented pieces following its national championship win on Monday. Senior defensive lineman Kris Jenkins officially became the latest Wolverine to declare for the NFL Draft on Friday night, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Jenkins, a former three-star recruit in the class of 2020, was one of the players who benefited most from the expertise and excellence of strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds coming out of high school, Jenkins immediately got in the weight room as Michigan looked to move him to the interior of the defensive line.

By the end of his Michigan career, Jenkins weighed in at 305 pounds, helping the Wolverines win a third consecutive Big Ten title and their first national championship in 26 years.

Jenkins recorded 113 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and an interception during his college career.

According to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., Jenkins projects as a top-five defensive tackle and a top-50 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michigan still awaits key decisions from juniors J.J. McCarthy, Rod Moore, Makari Paige and others.