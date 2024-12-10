Published Dec 10, 2024
Michigan DL Mason Graham declares for 2025 NFL Draft
Brock Heilig  •  Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
@brockheilig

Star junior defensive lineman Mason Graham has announced that he will forgo Michigan's bowl game and enter the 2025 NFL Draft.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Tuesday.

Graham was a four-star recruit out of Anaheim, California, who committed to Michigan on Sept. 16, 2021. He was the 162nd-ranked player in the 2022 recruiting class and the 11th-best defensive tackle in the nation.

During the summer of 2022 — the summer before Graham's freshman season — then-Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh referred to two incoming freshmen as "gifts from the football gods."

