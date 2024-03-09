An unlikely run at the Big Ten Tournament for the Michigan women's basketball team ended on Saturday afternoon as the No. 6 seed Wolverines fell to the No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes, 95-68. Michigan got off to a hot start, but Caitlin Clark caught fire — as she inevitably would — in the second quarter and it was all Hawkeyes from then on out.

Laila Phelia scored 21 points, and Jordan Hobbs and Lauren Hansen added 14 and 13, respectively, but the Wolverines simply couldn't keep up with the fast-paced, high-scoring offense of the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Neither could Michigan keep Iowa out of the paint. Iowa was unstoppable in the paint, outscoring the Wolverines, 54-16.

Clark finished with 28 points and 15 assists, and forward Hannah Stuelke had a field day, scoring 16 points and not missing a single shot from the floor.

Michigan now holds a 20-13 record heading into the NCAA Tournament. With their win over Indiana on Friday night, the Wolverines all but locked up an NCAA Tournament berth for the sixth consecutive season.

Updated Bracketology projections following Friday night's upset have Michigan as a No. 10 seed, facing No. 7 seed Duke in the Baton Rouge Regional, according to ESPN's Charlie Creme. Coincidentally, Michigan played in the Baton Rouge Regional last season, where it lost to No. 3 seed and eventual national champion LSU in the second round.