Preseason honors continue for various outlets around the country and Michigan is dominating one in particular for the Big Ten Conference.

Athlon Sports released its 2023 preseason Big Ten All-Conference teams on Monday and the list is filled with U-M players across four teams, with the Wolverines having a strong presence on the first-team honors, especially.

Here is where Athlon Sports predicts each Wolverine to make the list:

First-Team Offense

QB J.J. McCarthy

RB Blake Corum

All-Purpose Donovan Edwards

C Drake Nugent

OL Zak Zinter

First-Team Defense

LB Junior Colson

DB Will Johnson

Second-Team Offense

OL Trevor Keegan

Second-Team Defense

DL Kris Jenkins

DL Mason Graham

LB Michael Barrett

DB Rod Moore

Third-Team Offense

WR Cornelius Johnson

TE Colston Loveland

Fourth-Team Offense

OL Karsen Barnhart

Fourth-Team Defense

DL Jaylen Harrell

DB Mike Sainristil