Michigan EDGE Jaylen Harrell has declared for the NFL Draft.

Harrell joined Michigan in 2020 and found a path to the field early in 2021 in his own role as a SAM LB. He grew into an excellent all-around EDGE defender for Michigan. He had one year of eligibility remaining due to the Covid exemption.

Harell led Michigan in pressures and sacks this season. Harrell has accepted an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl.

