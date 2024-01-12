Michigan EDGE Jaylen Harrell declares for NFL Draft
Michigan EDGE Jaylen Harrell has declared for the NFL Draft.
Harrell joined Michigan in 2020 and found a path to the field early in 2021 in his own role as a SAM LB. He grew into an excellent all-around EDGE defender for Michigan. He had one year of eligibility remaining due to the Covid exemption.
Harell led Michigan in pressures and sacks this season.
Harrell has accepted an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl.
CAREER AT MICHIGAN VIA MGOBLUE.COM
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (honorable mention, coaches, 2023; honorable mention, media, 2022-23)
• Three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2021-22-23)
• Three-time letterman (2020-21-22)
• Has appeared in 46 games (six games, special teams only) with 31 starts during his career
