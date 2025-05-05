Michigan expected to self-impose two game suspension for Sherrone Moore

There appears to be some movement from Michigan who is in the midst of a negotiation with the NCAA regarding the Connor Stalions advanced scouting investigation.

M&BR can confirm that the university is planning to self-impose a two game suspension for head coach Sherrone Moore. ESPN first confirmed the news on Monday.

According to the outlet, the plan is for Moore to sit out weeks three and four of the season against Central Michigan and Nebraska respectively.

The suspension dictates that Moore will be barred from any team-related activities.

On top of the suspension, Moore could also receive further recruiting-related penalties.

The NCAA could still deliver further penalties on top of the self-imposed restrictions by the school.