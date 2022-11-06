On Sunday afternoon, the Michigan field hockey team defeated Northwestern, 2-1, to secure the Big Ten Tournament title.

The fourth-seeded Wolverines upset the third-seeded Wildcats to secure the crown. Michigan held Northwestern to zero shots in the first quarter, and an early goal from Kate McLaughlin put Michigan up.

Then, in the third quarter, Brynn Zorilla scored to put the Wolverines up by a pair. Northwestern found itself down by two goals in the fourth quarter and started to apply some pressure, and Lauren Wadas brought the Wildcats to within one goal with just over five minutes to play.

Michigan was able to hold off the Wildcats, though, and claim the Big Ten Tournament title. Head coach Marcia Pankratz and the Wolverines will now get prepared for the NCAA Tournament first and second rounds, which will take place at campus sites.