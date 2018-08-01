Michigan Football: 2020 TE Has High Praise For Sherrone Moore & His Message
Michigan made several staff changes on the offensive side of the ball this offseason, bringing in Ed Warinner to coach the offensive line, Jim McElwain to lead the receivers and Sherrone Moore to head the tight ends.
Warinner has received the majority of the attention — mainly due to the severe need for progress on the line — while McElwain has seemingly been the next-most discussed hire.
Moore, however, stole the spotlight for class of 2020 Newport Beach (Calif.) Corona Del Mar tight end Mark Redman at this past weekend’s barbecue at the Big House.
“My height and weight were measured as soon as I got to Michigan, and right after that was when I began hanging out with Coach Moore,” Redman recalled.
“We broke off into individual position groups and went into his office, and he explained to us what Michigan is all about.
“He also talked about himself a little bit, and what he wants to do with the program moving forward.
