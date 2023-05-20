Michigan Football: 2023 opponents transfer portal additions tracker
With over 1,000 players entering the transfer portal this offseason, it's only natural to expect new faces on new teams that will appear on Michigan's schedule for the 2023 season.
Who has moved on where? We provide the additions for all teams that appear on U-M football's 2023 schedule.
NOTE: Credit goes to Athlon Sports who has compiled additions for every team across college football.
EAST CAROLINA
RB Gerald Green (from Georgia Southern)
WR Ryan King (from Georgia Tech)
WR Chase Sowell (from Colorado)
OL Owen Murphy (from Akron)
OL Ryan Beckman (from Akron)
OL Dustyn Hall (from USF)
LB BJ Davis (from South Carolina State)
LB RaRa Dillworth (from North Carolina)
LB Tyquan King (from North Carolina A&T)
DB Tymir Brown (from North Carolina)
DB Rance Conner (from Louisville)
DB Jonathan Jones (from Campbell)
DB Dontavius Nash (from North Carolina)
DB Omar Rogers (from Elon)
K Jerry Rice III (from VMI)
UNLV
RB Vincent Davis (from Pitt)
RB Donavyn Lester (from William & Mary)
WR Gavin Thomson (from Pitt)
WR Landon Rogers (from Arkansas)
OL Jayden Ahboah (from Fort Lewis)
OL Jalen St. John (from Arkansas)
OL Jack Hasz (from Buffalo)
DL Zavier Carter (from LSU)
LB Jackson Woodard (from Arkansas)
LB Bam Amina (from Colorado State)
DB Jalen Frazier (from NC State)
DB JoJuan Claiborne (from Nevada)
DB Jaxen Turner (from Arizona)
K Jose Pizano (from Missouri State)
K Andre Meono (from Fresno State)
LS Ben Lisk (from Toledo)
BOWLING GREEN
QB Connor Bazelak (from Indiana)
QB Daelen Menard (from Boston College)
WR Dominic Grguric (from Valparaiso)
WR Abdul Ibrahim (from Alabama A&M)
WR Finn Hogan (from Central Michigan)
OL Armon Bethea (from Arizona State)
DL Chace Davis (from UTSA)
LB Davian Mayo (from Memphis)
DB Steve Lubischer (from Boston College)
DB Jordan Jackson (from Stony Brook)
RUTGERS
WR Naseim Brantley (from Western Illinois)
WR JaQuae Jackson (from California University of Pennsylvania)
DL Isaiah Iton (from Ole Miss)
DB Eric Rogers (from Northern Illinois)
DB Michael Dixon (from Minnesota)
DB Charles Amankwaa (from Akron)
NEBRASKA
QB Jeff Sims (from Georgia Tech)
FB Barret Liebentritt (from Notre Dame)
RB/WR Josh Fleeks (from Baylor)
WR Billy Kemp IV (from Virginia)
TE Arik Gilbert (from Georgia)
TE Caden Becker (from Wyoming)
OL Jacob Hood (from Georgia)
OL Ben Scott (from Arizona State)
DL Elijah Jeudy (from Texas A&M)
LB Chief Borders (from Florida)
LB MJ Sherman (from Georgia)
DB Corey Collier (from Florida)
LS Marco Ortiz (from Florida)
MINNESOTA
RB Sean Tyler (from Western Michigan)
WR Corey Crooms (from Western Michigan)
WR Elijah Spencer (from Charlotte)
LB Ryan Selig (from Western Michigan)
LB Chris Collins (from North Carolina)
DB Tre'von Jones (from Elon)
DB Tyler Bride (from Georgia Southern)
DB Rowan Zolman (from Miami, Ohio)
DB Craig McDonald (from Auburn)
DB Jack Henderson (from Southeastern Louisiana)
K David Kemp (from Memphis)
INDIANA
QB Tayven Jackson (from Tennessee)
RB Christian Turner (from Wake Forest)
RB Sampson James (from Purdue)
WR E.J. Williams (from Clemson)
WR Dequece Carter (from Fordham)
TE Bradley Archer (from Stanford)
OL Max Longman (from UMass)
OL Noah Bolticoff (from TCU)
DL Andre Carter (from Western Michigan)
DL Lanell Carr (from West Virginia)
DL Phillip Blidi (from Texas Tech)
DL Robby Harrison (from Arizona State)
DL Marcus Burris (from Texas A&M)
LB Jacob Mangum-Farrar (from Stanford)
LB Darryl Minor (from UTEP)
LB Anthony Jones (from Oregon)
LB Josh Rudolph (from Austin Peay)
LB Trey Laing (from Southern)
DB Jamier Johnson (from Texas)
DB Kobee Minor (from Texas Tech)
DB Nicolas Toomer (from Stanford)
LS Jaxon Miller (from Army)
MICHIGAN STATE
RB Nathan Carter (from UConn)
RB Jaren Mangham (from USF)
TE Ademola Faleye (from Norfolk State)
TE Jaylan Franklin (from Wisconsin)
TE Tyneil Hopper (from Boise State)
DL Tunmise Adeleye (from Texas A&M)
DL Ken Talley (from Penn State)
DL Dre Butler (from Liberty)
DL Jalen Sami (from Colorado)
DL Jarrett Jackson (from Florida State)
LB Aaron Alexander (from UMass)
DB Semar Melvin (from Wisconsin)
DB Armorion Smith (from Cincinnati)
K Jonathan Kim (from North Carolina)
P Michael O'Shaughnessy (from Ohio State)
LS Mason Arnold (from Ohio State)
PURDUE
QB Hudson Card (from Texas)
QB Bennett Meredith (from Arizona State)
WR Jahmal Edrine (from FAU)
WR Corey Gammage (from Marshall)
OL Jalen Grant (from Bowling Green)
OL Preston Nichols (from UNLV)
OL Luke Griffin (from Missouri)
OL Ben Farrell (from Indiana Wesleyan)
DL Isaiah Nichols (from Arkansas)
DL Malik Langham (from Vanderbilt)
DL Jeffrey M'Ba (from Auburn)
DB Anthony Brown (from Arkansas)
DB Salim Turner-Muhammad (from Stanford)
DB Marquis Wilson (from Penn State)
DB Braxton Myers (from Purdue)
DB Markevious Brown (from Ole Miss)
LS Daniel Hawthorne (from Missouri)
PENN STATE
RB Trey Potts (from Minnesota)
WR Dante Cephas (from Kent State)
WR Malik McClain (from Florida State)
DL Alonzo Ford (from Old Dominion)
DB Audavion Collins (from Mississippi State)
K Alex Felkins (from Columbia)
P Riley Thompson (from FAU)
MARYLAND
WR Tyrese Chambers (from FIU)
WR Kaden Prather (from West Virginia)
OL Marcus Dumervil (from LSU)
OL Mike Purcell (from Duke)
OL Gottlieb Ayedeze (from Frostburg State)
OL Corey Bullock (from North Carolina Central)
DL Donnell Brown (from St. Francis Pa.)
DL Tre'Darius Colbert (from Angelo State)
DL Jordan Phillips (from Tennessee)
CB Ja'Quan Sheppard (from Cincinnati)
S Avantae Williams (from Miami)
OHIO STATE
QB Tristan Gebbia (from Oregon State)
OL Victor Cutler (from ULM)
OL Josh Simmons (from San Diego State)
DL Tywone Malone (from Ole Miss)
DB Ja'Had Carter (from Syracuse)
DB Davison Igbinosun (from Ole Miss)
DB Lorenzo Styles (from Notre Dame)
K Casey Magyar (from Kent State)
LS John Ferlmann (from Arizona State)
---
