Multiple storylines collided Friday evening, and a long-rumored allegation is now the subject of an NCAA investigation. An investigation into a currently unnamed program that Michigan says targeted them.

Catapult, the tech company that provides video storage services for college football programs released a statement after Alabama and Michigan stated they were no longer using their tablets to watch film.

“We are aware of the ongoing investigation of the alleged unauthorized access to NCAA football video footage,” the statement read. “We have conducted an internal investigation and have not found any security breach in our systems. We have shared this with local authorities that are conducting an investigation. We will continue to support the ongoing investigation with the NCAA and local authorities. At Catapult, we hold ourselves to the highest standards and safeguarding customer information is of utmost importance to us.”

A few Alabama Football players caused a stir during their Rose Bowl press conferences when they said they were no longer using their tablets to watch practice film, and instead were only watching the film in meeting rooms. Alabama WR Isaiah Bond went to another level and claimed the move was because of Michigan.

“The app we record film off," Bond said. "I guess they were looking at other people's play calls, hand signals, stuff like that.”

Of course, this is not what has been alleged in the Connor Stalions investigation, but it gave the media a day to make implications against Michigan again.

Friday, Michigan players and coaches met with the media and confirmed that they were not using the tablets to watch film, and have not been since "early November." Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore said Michigan made the move when they "caught wind of some things that may could going on."

Yahoo Sports confirmed that the investigation is not into Michigan, "but rather at least one other school."

A Michigan spokesperson told ESPN it is not being accused of the allegation and believed it was one of the schools targeted in the breach.

Unlike the Connor Stalions investigation, neither the team nor any of the details that have led to the investigation have been released.

The potential issue in the Catapult storage system and other programs' ability and possible actions to access practice footage has been rumored for months. However, an active investigation involving the local authorities and the NCAA into the allegation was not known until Alabama made its public comments.

Follow Maize and Blue Review for more on this developing story.