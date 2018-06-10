Michigan fullback Ben Mason will be a huge piece if the Wolverines are going to improve on offense. The sophomore had a recent surgery, however, and he’s working his way back.

In fact, he says he’s already there. Mason said he’s “feeling really good” and that his knee (he wouldn’t specify which) “feels 100 percent” after meniscus surgery a month and a half ago.



“It was actually sometime during the season last year,” he said of the injury. “I think we found out sometime in spring ball; it just wasn’t feeling right.”

He had the surgery about a month and a half ago and was back to full conditioning drills after about a month, he said.

“No limitations,” he said.

Mason, now a reported 258 pounds, could play both ways, but head coach Jim Harbaugh has said he feels Mason “was born to play fullback.” He won the award as the team’s toughest player last year, and new strength coach Ben Herbert called him one of his strongest players.

“I’m not sure how that’s quantified,” Mason said. “We have a lot of strong people on the team. That’s Michigan football. We’re strong.

“Coach Herbert is great. I can’t tell you how much he’s helped our team and really gotten us ready to play football. I don’t want to compare, but I just really liked how enthusiastic coach Herbert is with the players. He creates an atmosphere that people want to come in and work for him, put everything on the line for coach Herbert and his staff. His staff as a whole work really well together, and it just works out.”

He’s open to wherever they want to play him, Mason said, ‘just here to play football.’

“Like I said, I just like football, hitting people, running the ball, intercepting the ball. Defense is fine. I like defense. I like both," he said. "We will see in September.”

He’d succeed anywhere, junior end Rashan Gary said.

“Ben Mason, he’s a weird guy. You could put him anywhere and coach him, and he would do it,” he said. “You could put him at fullback, tight end, it’s whatever. He’s coachable, he’s very coachable — and he’s strong, so that helps him out a lot. You could put Ben Mason anywhere and he’ll do a hell of a job doing 110 percent every play.”