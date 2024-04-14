Michigan Football is about to complete its spring practices with its annual Maize vs Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 20. This year brings an extra wrinkle of intrigue with the spring transfer portal window. Starting April 16, players have 15 days to enter the transfer portal and still retain eligibility for the 2024 season. Also, the limit on one year exemptions for multiple transfers has been lifted, so even players who transferred previously can enter and still play this season. Sherrone Moore's new staff has had a chance to evaluate their roster and has begun charting out the depth chart. What needs could they potentially turn to during this window to fill gaps or add competition?

Alex Orji is one of the QBs battling for the starting job in 2024. (AP)

Quarterback

This one has been the topic of the 2024 roster since JJ McCarthy declared for the NFL draft in January. Alex Orji, Jayden Denegal, Davis Warren, and Jadyn Davis have competed and rotated throughout spring practice. Jack Tuttle, the experienced backup, has dealt with injury rehab throughout spring but is expected to compete for the job. Intel from Maize & Blue Review's Josh Henschke suggests that while each player has had moments to shine, each has had down days, too. With Michigan's late-season finish and McCarthy's late entry, had Michigan wanted to look to the portal this winter, many of the top QB options had already landed in new spots. With the spring transfer window, who knows what type of QB may enter the portal? But with no one taking complete control of the competition, if a QB enters with experience or at least the potential to challenge for the job, it is hard to imagine Michigan not taking a look.

Darrius Clemons transferred to Oregon State this offseason. (USA Today)

Wide Receiver

Another position of need since the winter, which Michigan tried to address but could not secure a commitment, is at wide receiver. With Cornelius Johnson off to the NFL and Darrius Clemons transferring to Oregon State, the Wolverines offered three bigger body receivers early in the offseason. Things have gotten thinner for Michigan, with redshirt freshman Karmello English leaving the team right before spring began. Michigan's wide receivers leading the way are junior Tyler Morris and sophomore Semaj Morgan. Both have the skills to lead this group and have performed well in camp. Fred Moore is expected to be heavy in rotations and possibly start at the X spot. Experience and depth are the concerns. Expect Michigan to look for a big-body receiver again and another speedy Z-type receiver to fill the void left by English. Peyton O'Leary, Kendrick Bell, Cristian Dixon, and incoming freshmen I'Marion Stewart and Channing Goodwin have an opportunity to carve out bigger roles. Still, we know this program likes to add experience and competition when needed.



Linebacker

Michigan has no questions about its starters at linebacker despite Junior Colson and Michael Barrett heading to the NFL. Ernest Hausmann returns and Michigan added Maryland transfer Jaishawn Barham in the winter transfer window. Barham has been arguably the story of the spring, between players and coaches praising the MIKE linebacker and intel gathered from our Josh Henschke and Jim Scarcelli. Again, for Michigan the concern may be depth. Jaydon Hood had a strong spring and fall before the 2023 season, but it didn't translate into the season. He and Jimmy Rolder are expected to be the leaders for top rotational roles this year, but they don't bring much experience. Behind them are a crop of very talented sophomores, freshmen, and plenty of breakout candidates. Still, Michigan could look to add experience to help develop its underclassmen and also had a security blanket in case Hausmann or Barham was to miss any time. A name to watch already in the portal is former Michigan linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green. After a strong season with Biff Poggi at Charlotte. He recently attended a Michigan practice before entering the portal, and a reunion is at least possible.

Defensive Back