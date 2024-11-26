Donovan Edwards 'not trying to replicate anything' in Columbus this year

During Thanksgiving week two years ago, then-19-year-old sophomore running back Donovan Edwards burst onto the college football scene. On the biggest regular-season stage in all of college football, Edwards, a West Bloomfield, Michigan, native, put a dagger in Ohio State's hopes of a perfect regular season.

Edwards' fourth-quarter touchdown runs of 75 and 85 yards in Columbus two seasons ago kept the Buckeyes out of the Big Ten Championship Game and allowed the Wolverines to secure their second consecutive Big Ten title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State ultimately still appeared in the CFP as the No. 4 seed that season, but Edwards made a name for himself that day in the absence of Blake Corum.

Fast forward two years to the exact day: Edwards met with reporters as a senior ahead of his last regular-season game, which is set to take place in the stadium he first made a name for himself in.

When asked how he's trying to replicate his performance from Nov. 26, 2022, this Saturday, Edwards said he isn't trying to replicate anything.

"It's not trying to replicate anything for me," Edwards said. "It's just doing what we have to do to win the football game. ... Just want to do me. Just want to have a great game as a football team and come out with a victory, and that's all my mindset is."

Despite breaking out in the 2022 edition of "The Game," Edwards has had his fair share of struggles as Michigan's running back since the dazzling performance. In the 28 games Edwards has played in a Michigan uniform since Nov. 26, 2022, Edwards has surpassed 100 rushing yards just twice, with both instances being in the ensuing games against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game and TCU in the College Football Playoff — two games Blake Corum did not play in.

Edwards shined in the games Corum missed, but the 5-foot-8 senior regained the spotlight in 2023, scoring at least one touchdown in every game as he led Michigan to a national championship.

Heading into 2024, Edwards was one of three players selected to be on the cover of EA Sports' College Football 25 video game. Joined by Quinn Ewers and Travis Hunter, Edwards was thought of to be one of the best running backs in the country.

But 2024 has been a bit of a struggle for the senior, too. Kalel Mullings has out-rushed Edwards and scored more touchdowns. On Tuesday Edwards admitted it's not the season he's hoped for.

"It's not the year that I wanted to have," Edwards said. "I really wanted to have an Ashton Jeanty year. (I'm) a little jealous of Ashton Jeanty right now. ... It's not what I wanted it to be statistically wise, but I'm proud of the fact how I've been able to carry myself and the leader that I've become and having respect from the guys that are around me and being able to be healthy throughout this whole year. That's what really matters to me."

With a win over Ohio State on Saturday, Edwards would cap off a perfect 4-0 record against the Buckeyes in his career, something not many Michigan football players can say they accomplished.

Some would call Edwards a legend for what he's already done. Some may think he needs to stay perfect against Ohio State. But the Michigan running back isn't thinking about any status he may or may not have.

"You guys talking about legendary status and stuff like that. I never looked at it as that, so I don't think that (the two long touchdowns against Ohio State in 2022) really defines or shapes my career, but ultimately, it's just a great opportunity to go play in the Horseshoe once again this upcoming Saturday."