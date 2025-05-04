President Santa Ono Departs U-M for Florida

University of Michigan President Santa J. Ono has announced his selection as the sole finalist for the presidency of the University of Florida. Pending approval by UF's Board of Governors, Ono plans to assume the role later this summer. In a heartfelt message to the U-M community, Ono expressed deep appreciation for his time in Ann Arbor, highlighting the vibrancy and dedication of faculty, staff, students, and alumni.

President Ono Statement

Impact on Michigan Athletics

President Ono's departure marks a significant moment for Michigan Athletics. During his tenure, he was a vocal supporter of the Wolverines, celebrating major milestones such as the football team's national championship and the hiring of men's basketball head coach Dusty May. His active engagement with the athletic department and presence at sporting events underscored his commitment to the university's sports programs.

Ono's leadership extended beyond mere attendance; he played a pivotal role in fostering a culture of excellence and unity within the athletic community. His departure raises questions about the continuity of this support and the potential impact on future athletic initiatives.

Reflections on His Tenure

In his farewell message, Ono reflected on several accomplishments achieved during his presidency:

Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation: Launched a $1.2 billion AI research ecosystem and established partnerships with OpenAI and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Urban Engagement: Founded the University of Michigan Center for Innovation in Detroit, enhancing entrepreneurship and community engagement.

Climate Leadership: Chaired the UC3 consortium, advancing sustainability goals.

Campus Transformation: Implemented "Campus Plan 2050," reimagining the university's physical infrastructure.

Academic Excellence: Achieved top national rankings across numerous graduate programs and secured $2.04 billion in research expenditures in FY2024.

Access and Affordability: Expanded the Go Blue Guarantee, offering free tuition to in-state students from families earning up to $125,000.

Looking Ahead

As Ono prepares to transition to the University of Florida, the University of Michigan must identify a successor who can build upon his legacy.

In the words of President Ono, "The University of Michigan — and the State of Michigan — have forever captured my heart." His contributions to the university's athletic and academic spheres will be remembered as a testament to his dedication and leadership.