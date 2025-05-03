Yaxel Lendeborg Signs with Octagon Basketball for NIL Representation

Yaxel Lendeborg announced on social media Saturday that he has signed with Octagon Basketball for name, image, and likeness (NIL) representation, signaling his continued openness to returning to college basketball—even as he explores the NBA Draft process.

Octagon is a leading sports agency that not only represents NBA stars like Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Bam Adebayo, but also works with high-profile college athletes through NIL partnerships.

Lendeborg has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft and received an invite to the NBA Draft Combine, which will take place May 11–18 in Chicago. Under NCAA rules, he has until May 28 at 11:59 p.m. ET to withdraw his name and retain college eligibility.

If he does return to college, Lendeborg would fill a crucial frontcourt role for Michigan, effectively replacing Danny Wolf, who thrived under new head coach Dusty May last season before declaring for the draft himself. At UAB last year, Lendeborg was one of the most productive and versatile big men in the country, averaging 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 1.7 steals per game.

He helped lead UAB to the NIT quarterfinals and joined elite company by becoming just the second Division I player in history to post 600+ points, 400+ rebounds, and 150+ assists in a single season—the other being Larry Bird.

A two-time AAC Defensive Player of the Year, Lendeborg brings switchable defense, high IQ playmaking, and strong rebounding—all traits that fit perfectly in May’s system, which elevated Wolf into a potential first-round NBA Draft pick. Something that was a major factor in Lendeborg's decision to transfer to Michigan.

With his future still undecided, Michigan fans will be closely watching Lendeborg’s performance at the combine and awaiting his decision later this month.