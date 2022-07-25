Michigan Football: Blake Corum earns Big Ten preseason honors

Expectations are high for Michigan football heading into the 2022 season, none of which are higher on the offensive side of the ball. The Wolverines are returning a handful of star players, including running back Blake Corum who will pair up with rising sophomore Donovan Edwards.

With Corum expected to be the starting running back for the Wolverines this season, he was recognized by the Big Ten on Monday with Media Days set to kick off in Indianapolis this week.

The Big Ten Conference announced on Monday its list of preseason honors, with Corum named one of 10 players to list.

The teams are as follows:

EAST

Blake Corum, RB, MICH

Jayden Reed, WR, MSU

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, OSU

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, OSU

C.J. STROUD, QB, OSU

WEST

Jack Campbell, LB, IOWA

Peter Skoronski, OT, NU

Aidan O’Connell, QB, PUR

Braelon Allen, RB, WIS

Nick Herbig, OLB, WIS

