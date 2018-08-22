Michigan Football Commit Updates: Weekend Of Aug. 17
High school football won't kick off everywhere for another week or more but a few Michigan commits were in action last week. Here's a look at how a few future Wolverines did in their first action of the season.
Running Back
Record: 1-0
Last Game Result: W • 31-13 vs. Chaminade
Last Game Stats:
17 carries, 194 yards, 3 touchdowns
Season Totals:
17 carries, 194 yards, 3 touchdowns
Record: 1-0
Last Game Result: W • 47-14 vs. Rosa Fort
Last Game Stats:
17 carries, 248 yards, 3 touchdowns
Season Totals:
17 carries, 248 yards, 3 touchdowns
Defensive Line
Record: 1-0
Last Game Result: W • 24-21 vs. Lovett
Last Game Stats:
2 sacks, 2 deflections
Season Totals:
2 sacks, 2 deflections
---
