{{ timeAgo('2018-08-22 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Commit Updates: Weekend Of Aug. 17

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Michigan commit Zach Charbonnet got his senior season started off right.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

High school football won't kick off everywhere for another week or more but a few Michigan commits were in action last week. Here's a look at how a few future Wolverines did in their first action of the season.

Running Back

Record: 1-0

Last Game Result: W • 31-13 vs. Chaminade

Last Game Stats:

17 carries, 194 yards, 3 touchdowns

Season Totals:

17 carries, 194 yards, 3 touchdowns

Record: 1-0

Last Game Result: W • 47-14 vs. Rosa Fort

Last Game Stats:

17 carries, 248 yards, 3 touchdowns

Season Totals:

17 carries, 248 yards, 3 touchdowns

Defensive Line

Record: 1-0

Last Game Result: W • 24-21 vs. Lovett

Last Game Stats:

2 sacks, 2 deflections

Season Totals:

2 sacks, 2 deflections

---

