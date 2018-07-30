Michigan Football: Four-Star OL Raves About Ed Warinner During BBQ Visit
There may not have been a player who made a longer journey to be at Michigan’s barbecue this weekend than class of 2020 Ferndale (Wash.) High four-star offensive guard Geirean Hatchett.
The four-star lineman made the 2,398-mile trek from the Northwest tip of Washington to Ann Arbor, and revealed that the trip was well worth it.
“I actually showed up the day before everyone else did just to kind of get a more personal visit with the coaches,” Hatchett recalled. “During that first day I was there, I toured the facilities and campus, and got some great personal time with Coach Ed [Ed] Warinner.
“Then, at the barbecue, I hung out, toured the facilities again, talked a lot more with Coach Warinner, and also got some great personal time with Coach [Jim] Harbaugh.”
