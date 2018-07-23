Jim Harbaugh found himself blitzed with quarterback questions away from the podium in Chicago, taking most head-on.

But he also scrambled away on a host of other topics in a nearly hour-long session with the media. He delivered some hard news, confirming that injured sophomore fullback Ben Mason will be good to go when Michigan’s fall practice open on Aug. 3.

Harbaugh also indicated Michigan’s offensive play-calling would continue to be a “collaborative effort,” although he noted his crew could possibly settle on one offensive coordinator.

Many inquiries, though, centered on the QBs. Transfer junior Shea Patterson, Harbaugh confirmed, has done everything he needs to do in terms of fitting in with his new teammates.

“Guys have really good antennae,” Harbaugh said. “The first question is, is he about us, or is he about himself? Shea’s about the team. Guys saw that real quick.

“The next thing is, who’s the best? Who’s the best player? Who is going to be the best quarterback? You throw the balls out there and guys complete, as they do at every other position. Guys see it, and say there’s the best player for our football team.

“You don’t even have to take a vote later. The votes are already in. You see it as it’s taking place. He’s got to be the best quarterback to become the starting quarterback.”

Patterson, who transferred from Ole Miss, is anticipated by some national pundits to lift the Wolverines into position to compete for a Big Ten championship and national honors. Harbaugh is careful to talk about all his quarterbacks, and the competition between them, refusing to fuel the hype that’s out there.

The head coach insisted he didn’t get involved in the process of ensuring Patterson’s immediate eligibility, but assured he’s glad the process turned out the way it did.

“I’m very happy that he is [eligible],” Harbaugh said. “That was never in my control, the power to influence, one way or the other…

“He’s done a fine job. I feel like the quarterbacks have all improved. Overall, the position is going to be a much better position. The starter will be better as well. That’s a good thing. We hope for that improvement for the season.”

Harbaugh wouldn’t nail down a point during fall camp that a starting quarterback might be named.

“If somebody proves they’re the guy, we all can see it, that can happen sooner,” he said. “That can happen later.”

Harbaugh also talked about…

• Renewing the rivalry with Notre Dame: “I’m excited about it. I had the chance to watch the game as a kid, in person. I had the chance to play in the game twice, and watched it from the sidelines once, as a player.

“I coached against Notre Dame. It’s so close — like two and a half hours away. Two great Midwestern teams.”

• Redshirt freshman offensive tackle James Hudson: “It’s going good. There’s still work to be done, but there are real signs there. There are times there where you go, there it is! This is your position now.

“It’s getting confident, getting with the chin bob — I got this. We’ve still got more to improve on in that area. But gosh darn it, if a guy can do it once, he can do it again. That’s what we keep telling James: ‘Look, you can do it. There it is. Let’s do that every single time.’

Harbaugh noted Hudson needs to sit back and be aware as an offensive lineman, rather than instinctively slide out and give up an inside move. He delivered a signature Harbaugh impression of an offensive lineman patiently sitting back and ultimately fending off a rusher.

“We’ve got really high hopes for James,” he said of the converted defensive lineman. “We have very, very little doubt that the right position for him is offensive tackle.”

• Any concern that the last two Big Ten champions have not made the college football playoffs: “I’ve said on record I think there should be more teams in the playoffs. I haven’t changed my mind on that.”

Harbaugh has been a consistent advocate on going to an eight-team playoff and eventually a 16-team format. He insists the too-many-games argument does not square what has been a successful system for lower-level college football.

• A combined 1-5 record against Ohio State and Michigan State: “It drives us quite a bit. We want to win. We want to win at football. We want to treat people in a first-class manner, and we want to win multiple championships. Those are just a couple of our goals.

“We’ll just keep on that track.”

Harbaugh noted he tries not to dwell on the close games that could have easily evened that record, or more.

“If you get knocked down, you can’t cry about it,” Harbaugh said. “You’ve got to get back up. You’re going to get knocked down. Things aren’t going to go your way in football. The more you’re in it, the more you learn to get back up, dust yourself off, get back in there and do something about it going forward. That’s the mindset.”

• Asking Chris Webber back as an honorary captain for a football game: “There’s always a sense of pride for a fellow Michigan grad, that’s off doing well for themselves. Whether they’re doctors, or lawyers, or politicians, or people who own their own company, playing professional sports…

“It’s good to see a Michigan Man do really well for themselves. It genuinely feels that way.”