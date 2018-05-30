Former Michigan cornerback Jourdan Lewis has always stayed close to his roots in Detroit.

After a strong career at U-M, he was drafted in the third-round last year by the Dallas Cowboys, which gave him the opportunity to give back to the Detroit area with a football camp of his own.

On Sunday, the first ever Jourdan Lewis WR vs. DB Skills Camp took place at the Detroit Police Athletic League headquarters — an event put on by Lewis, using his own funds and sponsorships, for sixth through 11th graders.

“I felt [it was] necessary to give back to the kids,” Lewis said. “I feel like that is one of the biggest impacts you can have. Guys that you know are a little bit older than you, that you see on TV and things like that, come back and give a message like the coaches do.”

Lewis wasn’t the only former Wolverine in attendance, Seattle Seahawks safety Delano Hill was there, as well as Jack Wangler. Several current members of the Michigan football team were also there, including sophomore wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, sophomore safety Ambry Thomas, junior linebacker Josh Uche, junior running back Chris Evans, junior viper Khaleke Hudson and junior cornerback Lavert Hill, Delano’s younger brother. Detroit native and current Ohio State running back Mike Weber was at the camp too.

“I had great mentors and I had great people that showed me the way,” Lewis said. “It was only right for me to come back when I had the opportunity to give back to the kids. I feel as though it’s great to hear things from a coach, but when you hear things from an older peer or somebody that they’ve been watching all the time. … The message sticks more. The experience changes their lives. This is extremely important to me.”

Lewis and the older Hill brother took photos with every camper — all 200-plus of them. Each camper also received gloves and a shirt.

“The pro game is more mental,” Lewis told the Detroit Free Press. “What I’ll tell these kids is they have to stay focused and concentrate on their dreams. It can be done, but staying the course is so important. You have to have that passion for it. You have to have that will. It’s football at the end of the day, as long as you have that focus.”

He hopes that he will be able to hold the camp on an annual basis in the future, especially given how successful the inaugural event was.

Despite his college days being over, Lewis is still very tuned in to what’s happening in Ann Arbor. He believes the Wolverines are primed for a breakout season this fall.

“I believe they’re national contenders,” Lewis told the Detroit Free Press. “They have all the pieces, they have all the coaches, they have the guys at every position to get done what they need to get done. It’s just about putting it together now, just executing out there on the field on Saturdays.”

He also expressed his feelings on the rivalry with Ohio State — a team Lewis failed to beat while at Michigan. He said the players know what is at stake this year and that a win over the Buckeyes is needed badly.

“We haven’t won (against Ohio State) in I don’t know how many years now,” Lewis said. “I just feel like those guys understand that. I feel like saying that, to them, it’s definitely a slight. For us that [have] been there and haven’t won, it’s just a fact. For them, that shouldn’t be their legacy. I feel like that should be more fuel to the fire to go out there and produce.”