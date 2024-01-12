Michigan Football in 2023 was a team of destiny. A team full of veterans who returned to Ann Arbor with "unfinished business" to win a National Championship. As Blake Corum said, "Business is finished," and many of those veterans are now heading to the NFL. Michigan won with talent, no doubt, but this culture rebuild that is the foundation of Michigan's success was built with leadership. And a lot of that leadership will not be back. So, who will fill the void in 2024? Who takes the baton and brings this culture forward so that Michigan can maintain what it has built?

Here are some candidates for leaders of Michigan Football in 2024.

JJ McCarthy and Donovan Edwards

Advertisement

The obvious answer. JJ McCarthy may not have been a captain in 2023 because Michigan chose to return to electing only seniors, but there is no question he was an essential leader. McCarthy would return to Ann Arbor, a leader on a level even beyond what Aidan Hutchinson was. His impact on not just 2024 but beyond would be immense. His partner in crime since committing to Michigan has been Donovan Edwards. It was a difficult season for Edwards at times, but with his comments regarding mental health before the National Championship and his breakout touchdown runs in the game, Edwards appears poised to take on the massive task of replacing Blake Corum. Both have yet to announce their NFL decisions, but there is no doubt what a return to Michigan would mean.

Rod Moore

Moore would be the most experienced player at Michigan next season if he chose to return. A surprise breakout freshman, Moore played in nearly every game, started four, and led the team in tackles in Michigan's win over Ohio State in 2021. From Ohio, Moore has been a staple of the Michigan defense throughout this run. Much like McCarthy and Edwards, Moore has some bad feelings about the Buckeyes, and that extra chip makes him a perfect leader for the next era of the secondary at Michigan. Moore has been about the team over the individual since arriving in Ann Arbor, and would be a great leader and choice for captain.

Kalel Mullings

When you think about leaders like Michael Barrett and Mike Sainristil, you think about players who overcame adversity. Who always put the team first. Who represents everything it is to be a "Michigan Man". There may not be another player in 2024 closer than Kalel Mullings. The former linebacker converted to running back, and while his role has been limited, his impact has not. From the trick play pass against Ohio State in 2022 and some key runs and blocks in 2023, Mullings has been key, and his potential appears sky-high. A hand injury hampered his season, but Mullings had 36 carries for 222 yards, 6.2 yards per carry. Mullings is likely to have a huge role in the offense next year, on and off the field.

Myles Hinton

No one had to tell Myles Hinton what to expect at Michigan. Between his time as a recruit and his brother Christopher playing at Michigan, Hinton knew what awaited him in Ann Arbor. Still, the multi-year starter came to Michigan and embraced competition. He won a starting job initially, then lost it. Yet he bounced back from multiple injuries and continued to contribute to the team. Hinton is likely a starter on what will be a new-look offensive line for Michigan in 2024. No one in that room will have more experience than him, and with long-time starters Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter heading to the NFL, he could be the guy to lead the line.

Josaiah Stewart

Yes, another former transfer. But for the same reasons I listed with Hinton, you have to see Stewart as a potential leader of the defense. Not only did he embrace the competition, Stewart was doubted. Despite being called undersized, Stewart finished the year as Michigan's 4th highest-graded defender, according to Pro Football Focus. He was Michigan's leading tackler on the defensive line, second in pressures and second in sacks. Stewart was one of Michigan's best players and made big plays in Michigan's biggest games. Stewart could be a vocal leader next season.

Mason Graham and Will Johnson

Yes, only juniors, but as sophomores, Mason Graham and Will Johnson were two of the best players on Michigan's record-setting defense. Both could be the best at their position in all of college football next season. While the best leaders are not simply the best players, with Graham and Johnson, that should be the case The 2024 defense is going to run through Graham and Johnson. Obviously, not only them because the scheme relies on many players making plays and excellent communication, but the no-star defense is not without star players. Graham will have a partner in Kris Jenkins, but will likely have a key role with the next man up group coming in 2024. Johnson will be the only starting corner returning and will have to help fill the leadership void left by Mike Sainristil.



Ja'Den McBurrows